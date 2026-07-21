Which is the Coldest Place in Universe Which is 3 Times Colder Than Antarctica?

The title for the coldest place in the universe belongs to the Boomerang Nebula, it is a planetary nebula that is located 5000 light years away from the Earth in the Centaurus constellation. A planetary nebula is formed around a bright central star when it expels gas at a rapid pace near the end of its life.

With a temperature of -272°C, as measured by astronomers Sahai and Nyman using a 15-metre Swedish ESO Submillimetre Telescope, it is 1 degree less than absolute zero temperature. Absolute zero is the theoretically coldest temperature in the universe at -273.15°C.

It is even warmer than the cosmic microwave background glow left over from the Big Bang (-270°C) which makes it the coldest place in the entire universe.

If we compare this with the coldest place on Earth, which is Vostok Station in Antarctica that recorded the lowest ever temperature at -89.2°C, Boomerang Nebula would be roughly 3 times colder than the coldest place on Earth.