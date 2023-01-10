The connection between the periodic table and the laws of nature

Science has already given mankind a myriad of things. The periodic table is one of these.







Chemists have done a great job of classifying chemical elements by increasing their atomic number. Additionally, they have found elements that have been previously unknown. A periodic table is a great tool that is made to use in teaching and studying the subject of chemistry at all levels.

However, philosophy, at some levels, has disregarded the periodic table. In the world of chemistry, though, the periodic table is seen as a representation of the periodic law, and it indicates a law of nature.