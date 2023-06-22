This Optical Illusion Will Tease Your Brain: Can You Find the Eyeshadow Palette?

Can you find the hidden eyeshadow palette in this optical illusion? It's not as easy as it looks! This mind-bending illusion is sure to make your eyes cross and tease your brain. But if you can solve it, you'll be one of the few who can.
Find the Hidden Eyeshadow Palette
The internet is filled with optical illusions, and this one is sure to challenge even the most eagle-eyed puzzlers.

The image, created by leading fashion and lifestyle destination Meadowhall, features a range of desserts that includes cookies, cakes, and doughnuts. 

But there's something else that is also hidden very cleverly in the image: a single eyeshadow palette.

The eyeshadow palette has almost the same colour just like the sweet treats and that is why it can be difficult to spot at first glance. 

However, if you take a closer look, you'll see that the palette is actually a different shade than the desserts. 

Did you know that eyeshadows were born in Egypt? Ancient Egyptian ladies, including Cleopatra, used a substance called kohl on their eyes.

So, can you find the palette within 17 seconds? 

Here is the image. Give it your best shot and Good Luck 

Jagranjosh

Source: MeadowHall

Did you locate the hidden eyeshadow palette? 

Hurry up! The time will run out soon. 

Okay here is a hint that will make it easier for you: Try to look for the lid of the eyeshadow palette. 

Still no luck? 

Come on, there is not much time left!

3… 2… and 1! 

The time is up!

So, did you find the hidden eyeshadow palette? If you did, congratulations! You're a certified optical illusion master! And if you didn't, don't worry, you're not alone. 

This is a tricky illusion, and it can be difficult to spot the hidden object at first glance. But with a little practice, you'll be able to find it in no time.

Here is the solution for the hidden eyeshadow palette

Find the Hidden Eyeshadow Palette- Solution 

The eyeshadow palette is hiding in the lower right corner just beside the coffee mug.

Jagranjosh

Source: MeadowHall

Wasn’t this a fun puzzle? If you also got cravings after seeing all the desserts in here then go out grab one and again start to find the hidden objects/animals in the below mentioned optical illusions. 

Must Try: Are you a True Music Lover? Try to Find a Musical Note in this Optical Illusion

Must Try: The Mind-bending Optical Illusion: Can you beat the 21 second timer to Find the Hidden Piano?
