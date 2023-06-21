Are you a True Music Lover? Try to Find a Musical Note in this Optical Illusion

Optical illusions are a fascinating way to test our perception and understanding of the world around us. They can also be a lot of fun, and they can even be used to learn more about ourselves.

One optical illusion that is particularly challenging for music lovers is the "Hidden Musical Note" illusion. In this illusion, a picture of a cosmos with planet Earth taking up one of the corners is shown.

The rest of the image is filled with yellow stars, hearts, and one musical note. The challenge is to find the musical note as quickly as possible.

The musical note is there, but it is very well camouflaged. The stars and other shapes in the image perfectly blend in with the note, making it difficult to see. This is why the illusion is so challenging.

Can you take up the challenge and find the Musical Note in 17 seconds?

If you are a true music lover, you should be able to find the musical note in the illusion. This is because your brain is wired to recognize musical notes.

However, even if you are not a music lover, you should still be able to find the note if you take your time and focus your attention.

So are you ready for the challenge? Here is the Image!

Clock 17 seconds on your watch and start!

Source: TOMY

How is the hunt going?

Did your love for music help you find the hidden musical note?

You didn't find it?

Okay here is a hint for you:

Look for the shape of the note: The musical note has a distinctive shape, try and find what looks different. Once you know what to look for, you should be able to find the note more easily.

If you are still having trouble finding the musical note, you can try zooming in on the image. This will make the note larger and easier to see

Did you notice it?

Come on, the time will run out soon!

3... 2... and 1!

Oh no! The time is up!

The 17 seconds are up but you can continue to look for the note and not give up!

If you found the musical note, congratulations your love for music has paid off!

If you didn't find the note, it is okay you will eventually get there, try harder!

Here is the solution for the puzzle

Find the Hidden Musical Note- Solution

The musical note is hiding in the lower right corner.

Source: TOMY

Wasn't this puzzle fun? Try your hands on these optical illusions below and tease your brain.

