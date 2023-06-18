This Optical Illusion Will Stump You! Can You Find the Hidden Cat?

Optical illusions have fascinated and perplexed us for centuries. These captivating images challenge our perception and reveal the fascinating ways our brains gather visual information.

In this article, one such intriguing optical illusion features a hidden cat among a group of owls.

Optical illusions exploit various psychological and physiological factors, such as the way our eyes perceive colours, shapes, and patterns, as well as our brain's tendency to make assumptions and fill in the missing information.

These puzzles challenge our perception, making us question what is real and what is an illusion.

Turn your attention to the image, you can see a lot of beautiful owls standing together.

Within this assembly of owls, there is a hidden cat, that is cleverly camouflaged to make it a challenging find.

The cat's fur colour and markings blend with the surrounding owl feathers, making it even more elusive to spot at first glance.

Also, do you know that cats spend 70% of their lives sleeping?

You will have to see if the cat is awake in this picture or not

So can you find the cat within 19 seconds?

Here is the image

Source: Dudolf

Did you find the cat already?

If not, here are some tips for you:

Look for irregularities in the overall shape of the owls: The cat's form might deviate from the general structure of the owls, allowing it to stand out once noticed.

Pay Attention to Fur Patterns: Observe the patterns on the owls carefully. If you spot a portion where the feather pattern appears inconsistent or doesn't align smoothly, it could be an indication of the hidden cat.

Come on, time is running out!

Still can’t find the cat?

Okay this is the biggest hint: Look at the nose shape of all the owls

3… 2… and 1!

The time limit is over.

Did you find the cat? If you did, congratulations you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal.

If you didn’t find the cat, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit.

Here is the solution to the puzzle

Find the Hidden Cat- Solution

The cat is hiding in the lower left corner.

Source: Dudolf

See, wasn’t this easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack these.

