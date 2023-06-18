Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the Pencil among the Buses within 21 seconds

Optical illusions have fascinated and bewildered us for centuries. They challenge our perception, playing tricks on our minds and making us question what we see.

Get ready for an exciting optical illusion challenge! In this mind-bending puzzle, you have to find a hidden pencil among the crowded school buses.

The pencil is hidden in the image, and it can be difficult to find. The school buses are all facing different directions, and they create a kind of optical illusion that makes it hard to focus on the pencil.

Optical illusions are captivating because they reveal the fascinating ways our brains interpret visual information.

They exploit the complex mechanisms of our visual perception, demonstrating how our minds can be tricked and deceived.

These illusions teach us that what we see is not always as it appears, encouraging us to delve deeper into the mysteries of human perception.

The image presents a chaotic scene of vibrant yellow buses, and among those buses, a pencil is hiding very cleverly. This challenges your ability to distinguish it from the bustling background.



Can you find it within just 21 seconds? Let's dive in and put your visual skills to the test!

Source: Go Simple Tax

How is the pencil hunt going?

This optical illusion is quite tough but not impossible.

Try harder and you will definitely find the pencil.

This puzzle will test your attention to detail

Still couldn’t find it?

Here is a hint: Look for the eraser behind the pencil

Did you find it?

21 seconds will be over soon. Hurry up!

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the time is over!

This puzzle was quite difficult and congratulations if you found the hidden pencil.

If you didn’t find the pencil, it’s okay you can go back to the beginning and try it again without a time limit this time.

Here is the solution

Find the Hidden Pencil-Solution

The pencil is hiding in the lower left corner

Wasn’t this puzzle amazing? Try your hands on other optical illusions below and test your skills.

