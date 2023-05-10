Today in History, 10 May: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 10 May: We have successfully entered the third day of this week and we hope this day turns out to be terrific for you. While most of you might be occupied with your daily schedule, we are here to update your knowledge about the historical events that happened on this day. So without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when the Foundation AZ soccer team was formed in Alkmaar, the last episode of the sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley’ aired on ABC-TV, and Napoleon defeated Austria in the Battle of Lodi Bridge.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1291, the authority of English King Edward I was recognized by Scottish nobles.

In 1294, Temür Khan was declared the Emperor of the Yuan Dynasty.

In 1427, Jews were expelled from Bern, Switzerland.

In 1497, Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci left for his first voyage to the New World.

In 1503, Christopher Columbus discovered the Cayman Islands.

In 1655, Jamaica was captured by the Britishers.

In 1796, Napoleon defeated Austria in the Battle of Lodi Bridge.

In 1804, British Prime Minister Henry Addington was replaced by William Pitt the Younger.

In 1865, Union troops captured Confederate President Jefferson Davis at the Irwinsville Georgia.

In 1893, the Imperial College of London was established.

Sports Events Today

In 1967, the Foundation AZ soccer team was formed in Alkmaar.

In 1973, NY Knicks defeated LA Lakers in the 27th NBA Championship.

In 1974, NY Nets defeated Utah Stars at the 7th ABA championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1983, the last episode of the sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley’ aired on ABC TV.

In 1996, ‘Twister’ film starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton premiered.

In 1995, ‘Marty’ directed by Delbert Mann won the Palme d'Or.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1977 Joan Crawford was an American actress who was the recipient of an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in ‘Mildred Pierce’. 2 1990 Susan Oliver was an American actress and director best remembered for her role as Ann Howard in the movie ‘The Gene Krupa Story’. 3 2000 Craig Stevens was an American actor best known for his role as private detective Peter Gunn in the TV series of the same name, which ran from 1958 to 1961. 4 2020 Betty Wright was an American soul and R&B singer, songwriter best known for her hits such as ‘Clean Up Woman’ and ‘Tonight is the Night’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1968 Al Murray is an English comedian and TV personality best known for appearing in TV shows such as ‘Al Murray's Happy Hour’. 2 1978 Kenan Thompson is an American actor and comedian best known for TV shows such as ‘Good Burger’, ‘All That’ and ‘Kenan & Kel’. 3 1981 Nicky Whelan is an Australian actress and model best recognized for her role in the action movie ‘The Magnificent Seven’. 4 1999 Michael Gandolfini is an American actor. best known for his roles as young Tony Soprano in the prequel movie to the popular HBO TV series ‘The Sopranos’.

Conclusion

