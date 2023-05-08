Today in History, 8 May: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 8 May: The first day of this week has begun and you must be preparing yourself for the coming days ahead. While you might be occupied with several activities, we are here to brief you about some important historical events that happened today. So without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when Mahatma Gandhi started a 21-day fast toward ending British tyranny in India, a French nuclear test was conducted in Mururoa Atoll, and the Appingedam soccer team was formed. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1360, the Treaty of Brétigny was signed between England and France.

In 1521, the Parliament of Worms installed regulations against Martin Luther.

In 1541, the Mississippi River was discovered by Hernando de Soto.

In 1624, the Treaty of Vienna was signed between Roman Emperor Ferdinand II and King Bethlen Gabor.

In 1660, Charles Stuart was declared as the King Charles II of England the parliament.

In 1741, the Treaty of Nymphenburg was signed between France and Bavaria.

In 1933, Mahatma Gandhi started a 21-day fast directed toward ending British tyranny in India.

In 1949, the West German constitution was approved.

In 1963, American President John F. Kennedy offered Israel support from neighbouring attacks.

In 1985, a French nuclear test was conducted in Mururoa Atoll.

Sports Events Today

In 1919, the Appingedam soccer team was formed.

In 1970, the Knicks defeated the Lakers by 113-99 in the NBA championship.

In 1993, Lennox Lewis defeated Tony Tucker to win the heavyweight boxing title.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1952, ‘La Ronde’ won the Best Film award at the 5th British Film and Television Awards.

In 1963, the first James Bond film, ‘Dr. No’ premiered in the USA.

In 2001, Dixie Chicks, Toby Keith, and Faith Hill won the 36th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1994 George Peppard was an American actor and film director best remembered for his role as Paul Varjak in the movie ‘Breakfast at Tiffany's’. 2 1988 Robert A. Heinlein was an American science fiction writer best remembered for his books, ‘Starship Troopers’ and ‘The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress 3 2013 Wilma Jeanne Cooper was an American actress best known for portraying Katherine Chancellor in the TV series ‘The Young and the Restless’. 4 2022 Dennis Waterman was a British actor and singer best known for his roles in TV series, ‘New Tricks’, ‘Minder’ and ‘The Sweeney’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1926 David Attenborough is an English broadcaster and naturalist best known for his work on nature documentaries such as ‘The Blue Planet’ and ‘Planet Earth’. 2 1964 Melissa Gilbert is an American actress best recognized for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on the TV series ‘Little House on the Prairie’. 3 1975 Enrique Iglesias is a Spanish singer, songwriter, and actor best known for his songs ‘Hero’, ‘Escape’ and ‘I Like It’. 4 1981 Stephen Amell is a Canadian actor best known for his portrayal of Oliver Queen in the TV series ‘Arrow’.

