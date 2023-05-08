Today in History, 8 May: What Happened on this Day?
Today in History, 8 May: The first day of this week has begun and you must be preparing yourself for the coming days ahead. While you might be occupied with several activities, we are here to brief you about some important historical events that happened today. So without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when Mahatma Gandhi started a 21-day fast toward ending British tyranny in India, a French nuclear test was conducted in Mururoa Atoll, and the Appingedam soccer team was formed. Keep on reading the article to know more.
Historical Events On This Day
- In 1360, the Treaty of Brétigny was signed between England and France.
- In 1521, the Parliament of Worms installed regulations against Martin Luther.
- In 1541, the Mississippi River was discovered by Hernando de Soto.
- In 1624, the Treaty of Vienna was signed between Roman Emperor Ferdinand II and King Bethlen Gabor.
- In 1660, Charles Stuart was declared as the King Charles II of England the parliament.
- In 1741, the Treaty of Nymphenburg was signed between France and Bavaria.
- In 1933, Mahatma Gandhi started a 21-day fast directed toward ending British tyranny in India.
- In 1949, the West German constitution was approved.
- In 1963, American President John F. Kennedy offered Israel support from neighbouring attacks.
- In 1985, a French nuclear test was conducted in Mururoa Atoll.
Sports Events Today
- In 1919, the Appingedam soccer team was formed.
- In 1970, the Knicks defeated the Lakers by 113-99 in the NBA championship.
- In 1993, Lennox Lewis defeated Tony Tucker to win the heavyweight boxing title.
Art and Culture Events Today
- In 1952, ‘La Ronde’ won the Best Film award at the 5th British Film and Television Awards.
- In 1963, the first James Bond film, ‘Dr. No’ premiered in the USA.
- In 2001, Dixie Chicks, Toby Keith, and Faith Hill won the 36th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Notable Deaths On This Day
|
S.NO
|
Death year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1994
|
George Peppard was an American actor and film director best remembered for his role as Paul Varjak in the movie ‘Breakfast at Tiffany's’.
|
2
|
1988
|
Robert A. Heinlein was an American science fiction writer best remembered for his books, ‘Starship Troopers’ and ‘The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress
|
3
|
2013
|
Wilma Jeanne Cooper was an American actress best known for portraying Katherine Chancellor in the TV series ‘The Young and the Restless’.
|
4
|
2022
|
Dennis Waterman was a British actor and singer best known for his roles in TV series, ‘New Tricks’, ‘Minder’ and ‘The Sweeney’.
Famous Birthdays On This Day
|
S.NO
|
Birth year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1926
|
David Attenborough is an English broadcaster and naturalist best known for his work on nature documentaries such as ‘The Blue Planet’ and ‘Planet Earth’.
|
2
|
1964
|
Melissa Gilbert is an American actress best recognized for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on the TV series ‘Little House on the Prairie’.
|
3
|
1975
|
Enrique Iglesias is a Spanish singer, songwriter, and actor best known for his songs ‘Hero’, ‘Escape’ and ‘I Like It’.
|
4
|
1981
|
Stephen Amell is a Canadian actor best known for his portrayal of Oliver Queen in the TV series ‘Arrow’.
Conclusion
So these were the major events that happened on 8th May. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.