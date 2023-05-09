Today in History, 9 May: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 9 May: We have entered the second week of May and it already seems like this month will come to an end too. While you must be occupied with your daily activities, we are here to update your knowledge about the importance of today. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Today is the day when Dirk Fock became the governor of Suriname, Baseball player Hank Greenberg resigned from White Sox and the final episode of ‘Golden Girls’ was telecasted on NBC-TV. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1502, Christopher Columbus left Spain on his final trip to the New World.

In 1766, British Royal Navy officer Joseph Bramah returned to England after his world tour.

In 1788, the British parliament accepted the eradication of the slave trade.

In 1868, the city of Reno, Nevada, was founded.

In 1901, the first Australian Parliament opened in Melbourne.

In 1908, Dirk Fock became the governor of Suriname.

In 1914, American President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Mother's Day.

In 1915, the Battle of Artois began between France and Germany.

In 1930, King George V appointed John Masefield as British Poet Laureate.

In 2018, India's Supreme Court criticized the Archaeological conservation body of the country for its inability to protect the Taj Mahal from discolouration and green slime.

Sports Events Today

In 1958, Mikhail Botvinnik recaptured the world chess championship.

In 1959, Baseball player Hank Greenberg resigned from White Sox.

In 2013, David Moyes was announced as the successor of Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1971, Jack Klugman and Jean Stapleton won an Emmy award for All in the Family at the 23rd Emmy Awards.

In 1980, the Horror film, ‘Friday the 13th’ got released in American cinemas.

In 1992, the final episode of ‘Golden Girls’ was telecasted on NBC-TV.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1977 James Jones was an American novelist and soldier best known for his novels ‘The Thin Red Line’, ‘The Pistol’ and ‘Whistle’. 2 2012 Joyce Redman was an Irish-born actress who made her debut in the film ‘Tom Jones’ which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. 3 2013 Vincent Dowling was an Irish actor, director, and playwright best known for his roles in Tv shows such as ‘The Dead’, ‘Mystic Pizza’ and ‘The West Wing’. 4 2015 Johnny Gimble was an American musician best remembered for his songs such as ‘Jumpin' Cotton Eyed Joe’, and ‘Spanish Two Step’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1520 Maharana Pratap was a legendary Rajput king who ruled the kingdom of Mewar in India during the 16th century. He is best remembered for his bravery against Mughal emperor Akbar who wished to took control of his kingdom. 2 1949 Billy Joel is an American singer-songwriter and pianist who is best recognized for his hits such as ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘Piano Man’. 3 1972 Dana Perino American political commentator, author, and television personality who served as the White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush. 4 1979 Rosario Dawson is an American actress best known for her performances in movies such as ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ and ‘Men in Black II’. 5 1996 Noah Centineo is an American actor best known for his role as ‘Peter Kevinsky’ in the Netflix film, ‘To All the Boys I've Loved Before’.

Conclusion

