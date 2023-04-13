Today in History, 13 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 13 April: Since every day starts with a new beginning, let’s start this day by knowing the historical significance of today. Today is the day when Ian Smith became the Prime Minister of Rhodesia, Robert Oppenheimer was accused of being a communist, Ian Smith became the Prime Minister of Rhodesia, and more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1517, the Ottoman army occupied Cairo.

In 1741, Dutch people protested the poor quality of bread.

In 1741, the Royal Military Academy was formed at Woolwich.

In 1796, the First elephant arrived in the US from India.

In 1934, US Congress passed Johnson Debt Default Act.

In 1954, Robert Oppenheimer was accused of being a communist.

In 1964, Ian Smith became the Prime Minister of Rhodesia.

In 1985, Ramiz Alia became the party leader of Albania.

In 1992, an earthquake of 5.5 magnitudes hit the Netherlands.

In 2013, 20 civilians were killed by the government bombing of Saraqib.

Sports Events Today

In 1957, Boston Celtics defeated St Louis Hawks at the 11th NBA Championship.

In 2014, Kenyan Wilson Kipsang won the London Marathon.

In 2014, Manny Pacquiao defeated Timothy Bradley to win the welterweight boxing title.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1964, Tom Jones and Sidney Poitier won Oscars for "Tom Jones" at the 36th Academy Awards.

In 2015, "Avengers: Age of Ultron" directed by Joss Whedon premiered in Los Angeles.

In 2019, BTS becomes the first K-pop band to perform on the American TV show "Saturday Night Live"

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1941 Annie Jump Cannon was an American astronomer who made significant contributions to the field of astronomy that lay the foundations of the subject to date. 2 1993 Wallace Stegner was an American author best known for his novels such as ‘Angle of Repose’, ‘Crossing to Safety and the ‘Mormon Country'. 3 2008 John Archibald Wheeler was a famous theoretical physicist who brought the concept of nuclear fission and fusion to life. 4 2009 Mark Steven Fidrych was an American Major League Baseball (MLB) baseball pitcher who spent his entire career with the 'Detroit Tigers'. 5 2018 Jan Tomáš "Miloš" Forman was an American director, actor, and screenwriter best known for his movies such as ‘Hair’, ‘Amadeus' and ‘Man on the Moon’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1743 Thomas Jefferson was a political leader and the third president of the United States who served from 1801 to 1809. He was also the co-founder of the ‘Democratic Republic Party.’ 2 1939 Paul Sorvino was an American actor, businessman, and writer best known for his portrayal of ‘Paulie Cicero’ in ‘Goodfellas’. 3 1963 Garry Kasparov is a Russian chess player who is considered to be one of the greatest players in history. Kasparov is a former World Chess Champion. 4 1976 Jonathan Brandis was an American actor who began his career as a child model. He is best known for the role of Bill Denbrough’ in ‘It’. 5 1991 Dylan Penn is an American actor and model who has been a part of modeling campaigns for recognized brands. Her first modeling contract was with ‘Gap Inc.’

Conclusion

