Today in History, 11 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 11 April: Today is the day when more than 10 people were killed by the Minsk Metro bombing in Belarus, Irish tennis player John Boland won the men's singles and doubles finals at the Athens Olympics, and "The Avengers" premiered in Los Angeles.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1564, the Treaty of Troyes was signed between France and England.

In 1677, French troops defeated Prince William III at the Battle of Cassel.

In 1689, King William III and Queen Mary II were appointed as joint rulers of England.

In 1865, Alabama was evacuated by Confederates at the Battle of Mobile Bay.

In 1900, engineer John Philip Holland built the first modern submarine.

In 1919, The International Labour Organization was founded.

In 2011, more than 10 people were killed by the Minsk Metro bombing in Belarus.

In 2012, the prime minister of Greece, Lucas Papademos, resigned.

In 2019, the founder of WikiLeaks was forcefully removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

In 2020, Brazil became the first country to record more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Sports Events Today

In 1831, Lewis's chess pieces were displayed in an exhibition at the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland.

In 1896, Irish tennis player John Boland won the men's singles and doubles finals at the Athens Olympics.

In 1961, the Bos Celtics defeated the St Louis Hawks in the 15th NBA Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1983, Ben Kingsley and Meryl Streep won Oscars for "Gandhi" at the 55th Academy Awards.

In 1988, Michael Douglas and Cher won Oscars for the 60th Academy Awards.

In 2012, "The Avengers" premiered in Los Angeles.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1957 Freeman Wills Crofts was an Irish author best known for his novels such as ‘The Cask’, ‘The Ponson Case’ and ‘The Sea Mystery’. 2 1981 Bob Marley was a musician and songwriter who started his career as a part of a band called 'The Wailers’ best known for their hits like 'Simmer Down’ and 'Rude Boy’. 3 2007 Kurt Vonnegut was one of the most admirable novelists of the 20th century best remembered for his satirical and dark humour-based novels. 4 2013 Jonathan Winters was an actor and comedian best known for his film ‘The Loved One’. He frequently appeared on Jack Paar’s show, ‘The Tonight Show’. 5 2016 Michael Emile Telford Miller was a musician who was the leader of the musical band Emile Ford & the Checkmates which had the most hits in the late 1950s.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 145 AD Septimius Severus was a Roman emperor who transformed the Roman government into a monarchy and ruled from 193 to 211 AD. 2 1827 Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was a social activist who worked towards providing education to women in India and started his first school for girls in Pune in 1848. 3 1869 Kasturba Gandhi was the wife of Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi who is remembered for participating in Indian independence movements along with her husband. 4 1973 Jennifer Esposito is an American actress, advocate, and businesswoman best known for films like ‘Welcome to Collinwood’ and ‘Don't Say a Word’. 5 1981 Alessandra Ambrosio is a Brazilian model who worked with Victoria's Secret from 2004 to 2017 and further went on to work with other fashion houses such as Armani and Christian Dior.

Conclusion

