Today in History, 9 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 9 April: Today is the last day of this week before Monday comes. While you may be spending your weekend peacefully, we are here to update your knowledge about the importance of today. This day may seem like just another day of April, however, it holds a great historical significance. On this day, the first American tax-supported public library opened in Peterborough, the US performed a nuclear test at the Nevada Test Site, and Jon Voight and Jane Fonda won Oscars for "The Deer Hunter" at the 51st Academy Award. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1413, Henry V became the King of England at Westminster Abbey.

In 1440, Christopher of Bavaria was appointed the King of Denmark.

In 1454, the peace of Lodi was signed between Milan and Venice.

In 1609, a 12-year Resistant Pact was signed between Spain and the Netherlands.

In 1691, French troops occupied Mons.

In 1722, mathematician Jean-Baptiste Le Rond d'Alembert became permanent secretary of the French Academy of Sciences.

In 1833, the first American tax-supported public library opened in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

In 1870, the American Anti-Slavery Society was dissolved.

In 1928, Turkey passed the separation of church and state.

In 1955, the US performed a nuclear test at the Nevada Test Site.

Sports Events Today

In 1960, Boston Celtics defeated St Louis Hawks in the 14th NBA Championship.

In 1990, baseball player Don Mattingly signed a $19.7 million contract with the Yankees.

In 2013, Connecticut defeated Louisville by 93-60 in the 32nd NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1962, Sophia Loren and Maximilian Schell won Oscars for "West Side Story" at the 34th Academy Awards.

In 1971, singer Ringo Starr released the single "It Don't Come Easy" in the UK.

In 1979, Jon Voight and Jane Fonda won Oscars for "The Deer Hunter" at the 51st Academy Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1768 Sarah Fielding was an English author best remembered for her novels such as ‘The History of Ophelia’ and ‘The Adventures of David Simple’. 2 1944 Johann Wilhelm "Rukeli" Trollmann was a German boxer who became renowned in the late 1920s. He was recognised as the official winner of the 1933 championship in 2003. 3 1986 Heinz Conrads was an Austrian actor and TV host best remembered for his roles in films such as ‘It's Only Love, and ‘Adventure in Vienna’ 4 1996 Richard Thomas Condon was an American political novelist best recognised for his novels such as ‘Winter Kills’ and ‘An Infinity of Mirrors’. 5 2016 Willard Carroll Smith II is an American actor and rapper best known for his roles in the ‘Men in Black series and ‘Suicide Squad’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1966 Gregory Kevin "Bo" Kimble is an American former professional basketball player in the National Basketball Association who played college basketball for the Loyola Marymount Lions. 2 1988 Swara Bhaskar is an Indian actress best known for her roles in ‘Tanu weds Manu’, ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, and ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’. 3 1990 Kristen Stewart is a Hollywood actress who rose to prominence after her role as 'Bella Swan' in 'The Twilight Saga film series inspired by Stephenie Meyer’s novel series of the same name. 4 1998 Mary Elle Fanning is a young American actress best recognised for her roles in films such as 'Phoebe in Wonderland' and 'The Neon Demon'. 5 1999 Montero Lamar Hill, known by his stage name Lil Nas X is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter who became famous after the release of his country rap single "Old Town Road".

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 9th April. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

Also Read: Today in History (7th April)

Today in History (8th April)