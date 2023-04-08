Today in History, 8 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 8 April: This week has come to an end and while you must be involved in your daily activities we are here to tell you the historical significance of today. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when "White Horse Inn" opened in London, Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin resigned and Microsoft released Internet Explorer 4 Beta. Read the entire article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1455, Alfonso de Borgia was elected as Pope Callistus III.

In 1759, British troops chased the French out of Masulipatam, India.

In 1820, the famous ancient Greek statue, Venus de Milo was discovered on the Aegean island of Milos.

In 1869, the American Museum of Natural History opened in New York City.

In 1908, H. H. Asquith was succeeded by Henry Campbell-Bannerman as the British Prime Minister.

In 1931, "White Horse Inn" opened in London.

In 1965, India and Pakistan forces engaged in a border fight.

In 1977, Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin resigned.

In 1997, Microsoft released Internet Explorer 4 Beta.

In 2103, 15 people were killed as a result of a car bombing in Damascus.

Sports Events Today

In 1972, Alvin Kallicharran scored a century in his first test cricket innings against New Zealand.

In 2003, Connecticut defeated Tennessee by 73-68 at the 22nd NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

In 1991, Racing Hall of Fame Jockey Bill Shoemaker was paralyzed in a car accident.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1963, Anne Bancroft and Gregory Peck won Oscars for "Lawrence of Arabia" at the 35th Academy Awards.

In 1968, the 40th Academy Awards were postponed to 10th April due to the demise of Martin Luther King

In 1991, actor and filmmaker, Michael Landon announced his inoperable cancer of the pancreas.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1857 Mangal Pandey was an Indian soldier who played an important role in the revolt of 1857. He was a sepoy in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry regiment of the British East India Company. 2 1973 Pablo Picasso was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. He started painting at the age of 13 and got recognized for his two major paintings including ‘Science and Charity’ and ‘The First Communion’. 3 1988 Phillip Matthew Adams was an American football cornerback who played college football for the South Carolina State Bulldogs. 4 2000 Claire Trevor was an American actress who appeared in 65 feature films from 1933 to 1982 and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Key Largo. 5 2008 Stanley Kamel was an American actor best known for his role as Dr. Charles Kroger in the American television series Monk.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1982 Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid South Indian actors best known for his work in movies like ‘Rudhramadevi’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1’, and ‘Sarrainodu’. 2 1988 Nithya Menen is one of the most recognized South Indian actresses best known for her performances in films such as ‘Mynaa’ and ‘Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde’. 3 1989 Matthew Healy is the lead vocalist, pianist, and guitarist of the Manchester-based Indie rock band, ‘The 1975’. The band has so far released three hit albums in the UK. 4 1990 Rohan Mehra is an Indian actor who works in Indian TV, web series, and Bollywood movies. He is recognized for his role in daily soaps like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. 5 1996 Robin Wright is an American actress and director best recognized for her performances in movies such as ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Message in a Bottle’ and ‘Unbreakable’.

