Today in History, 6 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 6 April: Did you know today holds a rich historical significance? If not then you are in the right place. In this article, we will tell you about the historical events that happened on this day. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when Julius Caesar defeated Marcus Porcius Cato and Caecilius Metellus Scipio in the battle of Thapsus, Queen Victoria appointed William Wordsworth as British Poet Laureate and Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi ordered a General Strike. Read the entire article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 46 BC, Julius Caesar defeated Marcus Porcius Cato and Caecilius Metellus Scipio in the battle of Thapsus.

In 1320, the Scots signed the Declaration of Arbroath.

In 1663, King Charles II signed Carolina Charter.

In 1672, France declared war on the Netherlands.

In 1667, Dubrovnik, a Croatian city got hit by an earthquake,

In 1724, Thomas Pelham-Holles became British Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In 1843, Queen Victoria appointed William Wordsworth as British Poet Laureate.

In 1909, American explorers Matthew Henson and Robert Peary reached the north pole.

In 1919, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi ordered a General Strike.

In 1939, a military pact was signed between Poland and Great Britain.

Sports Events Today

In 1980, Ice hockey player Gordie Howe completed a record 26th NHL season.

In 2004, Connecticut defeated Tennessee by 70-61 in the 23rd NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

In 2014, Virat Kohli became the player of the series at the ICC Men's Cricket T20 World Cup.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1931, a film based on a novel called, "A Connecticut Yankee" was released.

In 1959, Susan Hayward and David Niven won Oscars for the movie ‘Gigi’ at the 31st Academy Awards.

In 2009, the "Star Trek" film reboot starring Zachary Quinto and Chris Pine premiered in Austin, Texas.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1590 Sir Francis Walsingham was a principal secretary to Queen Elizabeth I of England from 1573 until his death. He was popularly remembered as the spymaster of the Queen. 2 1748 Mirza Nasir-ud-Din Muḥammad Shah was the fourth son of Bahadur Shah I who ruled from the Mughal Empire from 1719 to 1748. 3 1996 Eileen Evelyn Greer Garson Fogelson was an Anglo-American actress who was the prominent face of Hollywood during the 1940s and got nominated for Oscars five times. 4 2015 James Best was a renowned American actor, writer, and director best recognized for the portrayal of Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane in the sitcom series ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’. 5 2020 James Child Drury Jr. was an American actor best known for playing the lead role in the 90-minute weekly television series, 'The Virginian'.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1931 Suchitra Sen was an Indian actress who majorly worked in Hindi and Bengali cinema. In 1963, she received the Silver Prize for Best Actress for the movie Saat Pake Bandha at Moscow International Film Festival. 2 1969 Paul Rudd is an American actor, screenwriter, and producer who rose to fame after his breakthrough role in the film ‘Clueless’. After this, he worked in several hit films like ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ and ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’. 3 1975 Zachary Braff is an American actor best known for his portrayal of ‘J.D.’ in the sitcom series ‘Scrubs’. He also wrote the script of and directed the movie Garden State which won a Grammy award. 4 1993 Spencer Gray Dinwiddie is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Brooklyn Nets of the National Basketball Association. 5 1998 Peyton List is an American actress best recognized for her portrayal of 'Emma Ross' in the Disney sitcom ‘Jessie’. After the success of this role, she was chosen to play the same character in ‘Bunk’d’.

Conclusion

