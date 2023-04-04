Today in History, 4 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 4 April: Three days of this month have already passed and it seems like in no time this day will come to an end too. While days seem to pass quickly and individuals preparing for competitive exams are utilizing every day, we are here to add value to their day by letting you know some interesting facts about today. So let’s begin.

Today is the day when an earthquake hit Kangra, food riots started in Amsterdam and the Communist Party of Panama was founded. Apart from these, several events happened on this day which you will get to know in the below sections.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1460, the University of Basel was formed in Switzerland.

In 1588, Frederick II was succeeded by Christian IV as king of Denmark.

In 1686, English King James II published his Declaration of Indulgence.

In 1905, the Kangra region of Himachal Pradesh, India got hit by an earthquake killing 20,000 residents.

In 1918, food riots started in Amsterdam.

In 1930, the Communist Party of Panama was founded.

In 1949, the armistice agreement was signed between Israel and Jordan.

In 1955, a military treaty was signed between the British government and Iraq.

In 1960, Senegal declared its independence from France.

In 1966, America performed a nuclear test at the Nevada Test Site.

Sports Events Today

In 1983, North Carolina State defeated Houston by 54-52 in the 45th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 1988, Eddie Hill became the first driver in the world to cover the quarter mile in five seconds.

In 1993, Texas Tech defeated Ohio State at the 12th NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1932, George Bernard Shaw's comedy play "Too True To Be Good" premiered in NYC.

In 1960, Charlton Heston and Simone Signoret won Oscars for "Ben-Hur" at the 32nd Academy Awards.

In 1988, the British soap opera "Crossroads" was last broadcasted on ITV.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1923 John Venn was a British mathematician and philosopher who was one of the important contributors to the field of statistics. He also published a book called The Logic of Chance which was based on the frequency theory of probability. 2 1968 Martin Luther King Junior was an American activist who was one of the prominent leaders in the African-American Civil Rights Movement from 1955 to 1968. 3 1976 George Pastell was a Cypriot character actor in British films and TV programs. He made his debut in Give Us This Day and gradually got signed in other movies like The Mummy and Maniac. 4 1999 Faith Domergue was an American film and television actress best recognized for her roles in films such as 'Vendetta', 'Cult of the Cobra', and ‘Soho Incident’. 5 2013 Roger Joseph Ebert was a renowned American film critic who gained popularity with his film review in the Chicago Sun-Times, a newspaper he worked for since 1967.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1928 Maya Angelou was an American poet, writer, and civil rights activist best known for publishing seven autobiographies that were based on her childhood and teenage experiences. 2 1964 David Cross is a stand-up comedian and actor who is highly admired for his comedy acts in ‘Mr. Show’ and ‘Arrested Development’. 3 1965 Robert Downey Jr. is an American actor best known for his roles in the movies Iron Man and Chaplin. Although he spent most of his life coming out of drug addiction, his acting talent gave him the status of one of the most cherished actors. 4 1979 Heath Ledger is an Australian actor best recognized for his role as ‘The Joker’ in the movie ‘The Dark Knight’. Although he didn’t live long, he left a legacy that will be remembered for a long time. 5 1979 Natasha Bianca Lyonne Braunstein is an American actor best known for her performances in the ‘American Pie film series and the Netflix series, ‘Orange is the New Black.’

