Today in History, 3 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 3 April: The first day of the week should start with a new set of beginnings. Therefore, to add more value and knowledge to your day, we are here to let you know about the historical significance of today. So, let’s begin. Today is the day when British suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst was sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment, the first American figure skating championships were held and "Planet of the Apes" nationally premiered in the United States of America. Skim through the below sections to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1077, the first Parliament of Friuli was created.

In 1559, the second treaty of Le Cateau-Cambrésis was signed between Spain and France.

In 1776, George Washington received an honorary Ll.D. degree from Harvard College.

In 1783, the Treaty of Amity & Commerce was signed between America and Sweden.

In 1913, British suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst was sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment.

In 1922, Vladimir Lenin appointed Joseph Stalin as the General Secretary of the Russian Communist Party.

In 1948, the first American figure skating championships were held.

In 1948, American President Harry Truman signed the Marshall Plan.

In 1957, the USSR performed atmospheric nuclear tests.

In 1960, Havre was hit by an Earthquake.

Sports Events Today

In 1983, USC defeated Louisiana Tech by 69-67 in the 2nd NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

In 1989, Michigan defeated Seton Hall by 80-79 in the 51st NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 1991, Bo Jackson signed a 1-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1930, actor Warner Baxter and actress Mary Pickford won Oscars for "The Broadway Melody" at the 2nd Academy Awards.

In 1968, "Planet of the Apes" nationally premiered in the United States of America.

In 1978, TV and Radio Larry King moved his radio show from Miami, Florida to Washington, D.C.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1325 Nizamuddin Auliya was the fourth Khalifa of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti of Ajmer. He learned to recite Quran and also studied Ahadith under the guidance of her mother.

2 1680 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Maratha Kingdom who mastered fighting techniques under the guidance of his mother and his father’s administrator, Dadoji Konddeo. 3 1975 Eileen Mary Ure was a British stage and film actress best known for her roles in movies Such as ‘Windom’s Way’, ‘Sons and Lovers’ and ‘The Mind Benders’. 4 2006 Doug Coombs was an American mountaineer and alpine skier who was recognized with the award of the World Extreme Skiing Champion in 1991. 4 2016 Don Harvey Francks was a Canadian actor, musician and singer best recognized for his roles in movies like ‘Lie with Me’, ‘Heavy Metal’ and ‘My Bloody Valentine’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1961 Eddie Murphy is an American comedian and actor best known for his portrayal of funny characters. His role in 'Dream girls’ got him an Academy Award nomination. 2 1968 Jamie Christopher Hewlett is an English comic creator best known for co-creating the series Tank Girl and co-founding fanzine 'Atomtan'. 3 1975 Michael Olowokandi is a well-known former professional basketball player best known for playing in the NBA teams Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves. 4 1982 Cobie Smulders is a Canadian model and actress best known for her role as Robin Scherbatsky in the TV comedy-drama ‘How I Met Your Mother’. 5 1986 Amanda Laura Bynes is a renowned American actress who started her career as a child artist. He is best known for her long-term association with ‘Nickelodeon’ which offered her ‘The Amanda Show’.

