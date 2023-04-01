Today in History, 1 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 1 April: Can you believe that March has already passed and we have entered the first day of April? While days seem to pass quickly, we are here to tell you about the historical significance of this day. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Today is the day when Cincinnati became the first American city to employ a full-time professional firefighter, author Herman Melville published The Confidence-Man and Bob Dylan received a Nobel Prize for Literature. Keep on reading the article to know about more such events.

Historical Events On This Day

In 705 BC, Greek pope John VII got chosen as successor to John VI.

In 1724, Henry Pelham became the English minister of War.

In 1748, the ruins of an ancient city, Pompeii were rediscovered by Spaniard Rocque Joaquin de Alcubierre.

In 1778, the "$" symbol was created by New Orleans businessman Oliver Pollock.

In 1850, the government of San Francisco was established.

In 1853, Cincinnati became the first American city to employ full-time professional firefighters.

In 1857, author Herman Melville published The Confidence Man.

In 1868, Hampton Institute opened in Hampton, Virginia.

In 1871, the New Constitution was adopted by the German Empire.

In 1900, the first edition of the Dutch newspaper "The People" was published.

Sports Events Today

In 1978, Mike Bossy became the first NHL rookie to score 50 goals in a season.

In 1984, USC defeated Tennessee by 72-61 in the 3rd NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

In 2002, Maryland defeated Indiana by 64-52 at the 64th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1930, "The Blue Angel" starring Marlene Dietrich premiered in Germany.

In 1978 "The Bob Newhart Show" last aired on NBC-TV.

In 2017, Bob Dylan received a Nobel Prize for Literature at a private ceremony in Stockholm.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1976 Alfred Lennon was an English singer who was the father of musician John Lennon. He is best known for his singles ‘That’s My Life My Love My Home’ and ‘The Next Time You Feel Important’. 1 1984 Marvin Gaye was a famous Rhythm and Blues singer who is best known for his hit singles such as ‘How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You’ and ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’. 3 2010 John Forsythe was an American actor best remembered for his lead role in the TV soap opera ‘Dynasty’ for which he won two Golden Globe awards. 4 2015 Edward Wayne LeBaron Jr. was a Korean War veteran and an American football quarterback in the National Football League for the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys. 5 2020 Adam Lyons Schlesinger was an American musician, songwriter, and composer who was one of the founding members of the band Fountains of Wayne and Ivy.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1932 Debbie Reynolds was a renowned American actress and singer best known for her performances in ‘Three Little Words’, ‘Tammy and the Bachelor,’ and ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’. 2 1953 Barry Sonnenfeld is an American director and producer best recognized for his films such as ‘The Addams Family,’ and ‘Men in Black trilogy. 3 1978 Jason Dewande Bell is an American former professional football player who played as a cornerback in the National Football League (NFL) for New York Giants, Houston Texans, and Dallas Cowboys. 4 1980 Randy Orton is an American professional wrestler who is eight times winner of the WWE Championship. He currently holds the championship for the ninth time as of May 2017. 5 1988 Robin Byron Lopez is an American professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 1st April. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

