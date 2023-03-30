Today in History, 30 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 30 March: This month is coming to an end in the next two days and before this day ends, we are here to celebrate its historical significance by letting you know about the events that happened on this day. So, let’s get started. Today is the day when Albert Einstein announced a revised unified field theory, Indiana defeated Kansas by 60-42 at the 2nd NCAA Men's Basketball Championship and the American television soap opera "Another World in Somerset" premiered on NBC. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1796, the German mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss discovered the construction of the heptadecagon.

In 1822, Congress combined East & West Florida into Florida Territory.

In 1870, Florida's territorial government was established.

In 1919, Mahatma Gandhi protested against the Rowlatt Act.

In 1945, the USSR invaded Austria.

In 1953, Albert Einstein announced a revised unified field theory.

In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled China and was granted political asylum in India.

In 1961, the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs was signed in New York.

In 1964, Astronaut John Glenn withdrew from the Ohio senate race.

In 1968, General Ludvik Svoboda was elected the president of Czechoslovakia.

Sports Events Today

In 1940, Indiana defeated Kansas by 60-42 at the 2nd NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 2003, England defeated Ireland by 42-6 to win the Six Nations Rugby Championship.

In 2020, the International Olympic Committee postponed the 2020 Summer Olympic Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1946, Ray Milland and Ingrid Bergman won the best actor and best actress awards for "The Lost Weekend" at the 3rd Golden Globes.

In 1955, Marlon Brando and Grace Kelly won Oscars for "On the Waterfront" at the 27th Academy Awards.

In 1970, the American television soap opera "Another World in Somerset" premiered on NBC.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1986 John Anthony Ciardi was an American poet who wrote several volumes of children's poetry and also published a book on how to read, write, and teach poetry. 3 2005 Mitch Hedberg was an American stand-up comedian best known for his albums ‘Strategic Grill Locations’ and ‘Mitch All Together’. He is known for his unique style and delivery that distinguished him from other comedians. 4 2011 Lyudmila Markovna Gurchenko was a Soviet and Russian actress best known for her movies like ‘Old Hags’, ‘Siberiade’ and ‘Station for two’. 5 2013 Robert Lee Turley was an American professional baseball player who played in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a pitcher from 1951 through 1963. 6 2020 Bill Withers was an American singer-songwriter who was one of the most established names in the Rhythm & Blues music genre. He is best known for his albums like ‘Menagerie’ and ‘Making Friends’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1853 Vincent van Gogh was a well-known Dutch artist who was admired for his paintings. His brilliant use of vibrant colors and enthralling emotions in his art made him one of the most influential artists of all time. 2 1968 Celine Dion is a Canadian singer who is highly appreciated for her powerful voice. She is best known for singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’, the theme song of ‘Titanic’. 3 1950 Robbie Coltrane is a Scottish actor, comedian, and writer best known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie series. He received the British Academy Television award for best actor from 1994 to 1996. 4 1979 Norah Jones is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist who has sold more than 50 million records worldwide. Her name even got featured on Billboard as the top jazz artist of the 2000's decade. 5 1990 Thomas Rhett is an American country singer and songwriter best known for his songs like ‘It Goes Like This’, ‘Die A Happy Man’ and ‘Make me Wanna’.

Conclusion

