Today in History, 30 March: What Happened on this Day?

What happened today in history( 30 March ): Carl Friedrich Gauss discovered the construction of the heptadecagon, Congress combined East West Florida into Florida Territory, Mahatma Gandhi protested against the Rowlatt Act, and more.
Today in History, 30 March: This month is coming to an end in the next two days and before this day ends, we are here to celebrate its historical significance by letting you know about the events that happened on this day. So, let’s get started. Today is the day when Albert Einstein announced a revised unified field theory, Indiana defeated Kansas by 60-42 at the 2nd NCAA Men's Basketball Championship and the American television soap opera "Another World in Somerset" premiered on NBC. Keep on reading the article to know more. 

Historical Events On This Day

  • In 1796, the German mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss discovered the construction of the heptadecagon.
  • In 1822, Congress combined East & West Florida into Florida Territory.
  • In 1870, Florida's territorial government was established. 
  • In 1919, Mahatma Gandhi protested against the Rowlatt Act. 
  • In 1945, the USSR invaded Austria. 
  • In 1953, Albert Einstein announced a revised unified field theory. 
  • In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled China and was granted political asylum in India. 
  • In 1961, the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs was signed in New York.
  • In 1964, Astronaut John Glenn withdrew from the Ohio senate race.
  • In 1968, General Ludvik Svoboda was elected the president of Czechoslovakia.

Sports Events Today

  • In 1940, Indiana defeated Kansas by 60-42 at the 2nd NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.
  • In 2003, England defeated Ireland by 42-6 to win the Six Nations Rugby Championship. 
  • In 2020,  the International Olympic Committee postponed the 2020 Summer Olympic Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Art and Culture Events Today

  • In 1946, Ray Milland and Ingrid Bergman won the best actor and best actress awards for "The Lost Weekend" at the 3rd Golden Globes. 
  • In 1955, Marlon Brando and Grace Kelly won  Oscars for  "On the Waterfront" at the 27th Academy Awards. 
  • In 1970, the American television soap opera "Another World in Somerset" premiered on NBC. 

Notable Deaths On This Day  

S.NO

Death year

Personality

1

1986

John Anthony Ciardi was an American poet who wrote several volumes of children's poetry and also published a book on how to read, write, and teach poetry. 

3

2005

Mitch Hedberg was an American stand-up comedian best known for his albums ‘Strategic Grill Locations’ and ‘Mitch All Together’. He is known for his unique style and delivery that distinguished him from other comedians. 

4

2011

Lyudmila Markovna Gurchenko was a  Soviet and Russian actress best known for her movies like ‘Old Hags’, ‘Siberiade’ and ‘Station for two’. 

5

2013

Robert Lee Turley was an American professional baseball player who played in  Major League Baseball (MLB) as a pitcher from 1951 through 1963.  

6

2020

Bill Withers was an American singer-songwriter who was one of the most established names in the  Rhythm & Blues music genre. He is best known for his albums like ‘Menagerie’ and ‘Making Friends’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day      

S.NO

Birth year 

Personality

1

1853

Vincent van Gogh was a well-known Dutch artist who was admired for his paintings. His brilliant use of vibrant colors and enthralling emotions in his art made him one of the most influential artists of all time. 

2

1968 

Celine Dion is a Canadian singer who is highly appreciated for her powerful voice. She is best known for singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’, the theme song of ‘Titanic’. 

3

1950 

Robbie Coltrane is a Scottish actor, comedian, and writer best known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie series. He received the British Academy Television award for best actor from 1994 to 1996. 

4

1979

Norah Jones is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist who has sold more than 50 million records worldwide. Her name even got featured on Billboard as the top jazz artist of the 2000's decade. 

5

1990

Thomas Rhett is an American country singer and songwriter best known for his songs like ‘It Goes Like This’, ‘Die A Happy Man’ and ‘Make me Wanna’.

Conclusion 

So these were the major events that happened on 30th March. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

 

FAQ

What happened today in history (30th March)?

Carl Friedrich Gauss discovered the construction of the heptadecagon, Congress combined East & West Florida into Florida Territory, Mahatma Gandhi protested against the Rowlatt Act, and more.

Which famous personality was born on this day (30th March)?

Vincent Van Gogh, Robbie Coltrane, Norah Jones, and many other famous personalities were born today.

What sports events happened today?

Indiana defeated Kansas by 60-42 at the 2nd NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, England defeated Ireland by 42-6 to win the Six Nations Rugby Championship and more.
