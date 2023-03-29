Today in History, 29 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 29 March: We have entered yet another day of March that holds a significant historical significance and marks the birthdays and death anniversaries of many famous personalities. This article intends to cover everything that happened on this day. So, without further ado let’s get started. Today is the day when Andrej Kiska was elected the President of Slovakia, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a lockdown in the cities of Lagos and Abuja and Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Mohammad played his last test cricket match. Keep on reading the article to know about more events.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1798, the Republic of Switzerland was formed.

In 1804, thousands of Whites were massacred in Haiti.

In 1942, the German submarine U-585 sank.

In 1951, American citizens Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were convicted and sentenced to death for a conspiracy.

In 1961, Economist John Kenneth Galbraith was appointed US Ambassador to India.

In 1962, Argentine President Arturo Frondizi fled from the army.

In 2013, 36 people were killed when a 16-floor building collapsed in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

In 2014, Andrej Kiska was elected the President of Slovakia.

In 2020, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a lockdown in the cities of Lagos and Abuja.

Sports Events Today

In 1976, Indiana defeated Michigan by 86-68 at the 38th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 1979, Delhi defeated Karnataka by 399 runs to win Cricket's Ranji Trophy.

In 1979, Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Mohammad played his last test cricket match.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1932, comedian Jack Benny debuted on radio on Ed Sullivan's New York interview program.

In 1951, José Ferrer and Judy Holliday won Oscars for "All About Eve" at the 23rd Academy Awards.

In 1959, "Some Like It Hot '' an American comedy film starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe premiered at the Lowe’s Capitol Theatre, NYC.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1937 William Edward White was an American baseball player who played as a substitute in one professional baseball game for the Providence Grays of the National League. 2 1989 Bernard Blier was a French actor best known for his performances in movies like Jo, The Black Monocle and Buffet Froid. 3 2009 Louis Henry Saban was an American football player who played for the Cleveland Browns of the All-America Football Conference between 1946 and 1949. 4 2016 Anna Marie "Patty" Duke was an American actress who was the recipient of two Golden Globe Awards and three primetime Emmy awards. She is best remembered for her movies like Me, Natalie and Call me Anna. 5 2020 Alan Merrill was an American vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist best recognized for his songs, ‘Shake Me’, ‘Fire in a Wax Museum’ and ‘Trisha Uptown’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1943 Eric Idle is a popular English comedian, author, actor, and singer who got his first exposure to arts at Cambridge University while pursuing his degree. 2 1961 Amy Sedaris is a recognized American actress best recognized for her portrayal of ‘Jerri Blank’ in the series ‘Strangers with Candy’. 3 1991 N'Golo Kante is a French footballer who currently plays for the France national team and Chelsea FC. Kante is considered one of the best midfielders in the world. 4 1995 Brendan Gleeson is an award-winning Irish actor and director widely known for his portrayal of Professor Alastor Moody in the three Harry Potter movies. 5 1968 Lucille Frances Lawless is a New Zealand actress and singer best known for her role as Xena in the television series Xena: Warrior Princess.

Conclusion



