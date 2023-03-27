Today in History, 27 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 27 March: We have entered the last week of March and soon it's going to end too. To make the first day of the week more productive and knowledgeable, let's start by knowing today's historical events and the birthdays and death anniversaries of famous personalities. So, without further ado let's get started. Today is when Abraham Gesner patented kerosene, Maribel Vinson won the US Ladies' Figure Skating championship and Frank Sinatra recorded "I'm a Fool to Want You". Skim through the below sections to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1721, a treaty of Madrid was signed between France and Spain.

In 1794, Denmark and Sweden formed a neutrality compact.

In 1841, the 1st US steam fire engine was tested in NYC.

In 1849, Joseph Couch patented the steam-powered percussion rock drill.

In 1855, Physician and Geologist Abraham Gesner patented kerosene.

In 1912, the first Japanese cherry blossom trees were planted in Washington, D.C.

In 1914, Dr. Albert Hustin in Brussels performed the first successful non-direct blood transfusion.

In 1944, over 2,000 Jews were murdered in Kaunas, Lithuania.

In 1953, 21 people died in a train crash in Ohio.

In 1990, 21 people died in a bus accident in Kharagpur.

Sports Events Today

In 1871, Scotland defeated England 1-0 in the first international rugby union match.

In 1928, Maribel Vinson won the US Ladies' Figure Skating championship.

In 1945, Oklahoma State defeated NYU by 49-44 at the 7th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1951 Frank Sinatra recorded "I'm a Fool to Want You".

In 1952, a musical comedy starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds called "Singin' in the Rain", premiered at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.

In 1957, Ingrid Bergman and Yul Brynner won Oscars for "Around World in 80 Days" at the 29th Academy Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1898 Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was a philosopher, educator, and social activist who was the founder of the Anglo-Mohammedan Oriental College at Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India. 2 1972 M. C. Escher was a globally known 20th-century Dutch graphic who gained prominence through his innovative art. Escher is best known for his work ‘Hand with Reflecting Sphere’. 3 1977 Diana Hyland was an American stage, TV, and film actor best remembered for her performance in "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble" and 'Young Doctor Malone’. 4 2002 Dudley Moore was a Golden Globe-winning actor and comedian who is best remembered for his films like ‘Arthur’, ‘Foul Play’ and ‘Like Father Like, Son’. 5 2010 Vasily Vasilyevich Smyslov was a Russian chess grandmaster who became the World Chess Champion from 1957 to 1958. He made a record by winning 17 Chess Olympiad medals.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1963 Maria da Graça Xuxa Meneghel is a Brazilian television host, singer, and actress who became the first Brazilian to appear on Forbes magazine's list of richest artists in 1991. 1 1969 Mariah Carey is an American singer and songwriter considered one of the most recognized singers of the 21st century. Some of her most loved singles are ‘Fantasy’, ‘Hero’, and ‘One Sweet Day’. 2 1977 Lisa Manoban is a Thai singer, rapper, and dancer who is a member of the South Korean girl band, ‘BlackPink.’ She is best known for her hit singles like ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’. 3 1985 Konidela Ram Charan Teja is an Indian actor and producer who has majorly worked in Telugu films. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema best known for his films, ‘Yevadu’ and ‘Magadheera’ 4 2000 Elijah Danilo Moore is an American football wide receiver who plays for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL).

Conclusion

These were the major events that happened on 27th March. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

