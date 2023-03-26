Today in History, 26 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 26 March: It’s the last day of the week and we know that you must be taking your time to make this day relaxing and productive at the same time. To expand your knowledge about this day, which may seem like just another day of this month, we are here with some interesting facts. Let’s start by discussing them one by one. Today is the day when Pope John Paul II proclaimed the first-ever World Youth Day, Hyderabad defeated Delhi in the 1st innings in the 53rd season of Ranji Trophy, and Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder released the single "Ebony & Ivory". Apart from these, several events happened on this day which you will get to know in the below sections.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1552, Guru Amar Das became the Third Sikh Guru.

In 1668, England took control of the Indian city of Bombay.

In 1956, Medic Alert Foundation was formed in California.

In 1958, America's third successful satellite, "Explorer III" was launched by the US Army.

In 1971, Bangladesh declared its independence from Pakistan under Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In 1976, Queen Elizabeth II sent out the first royal email, from the Royal Signals and Radar Establishment.

In 1979, Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat signed the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty in Washington, D.C.

In 1985, Pope John Paul II proclaimed the first-ever World Youth Day.

In 2012, Macky Sall was elected as President of Senegal.

Sports Events Today

In 1949, Kentucky defeated Oklahoma by 46-36 in the 11th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 1987, Hyderabad defeated Delhi in the 1st innings in the 53rd season of Ranji Trophy.

In 1994, Yuka Sato of Japan won the world figure skating championship in Tokyo.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1982, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder released the single "Ebony & Ivory"

In 1987, August Wilson's "Fences" premiered at the 46th Street Theatre in theNew York City.

In 2005, Christopher Eccleston made his debut with "Doctor Who" which returned to BBC TV after 16 years.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1892 Walter Whitman was an American poet and journalist who was popularly known as the 'Father of Free Verse'. He was one of the most influential in American literature. 2 1923 Sarah Bernhardt was a French stage actress who starred in some of the most famous plays of the 19th century such as La Dame Aux Camelias, La Tosca, and Hamlet. 3 1955 Eric Lynn Wright known by his stage name, Eazy-E was an American rapper who was named the "The Godfather of Gangsta rap" by his fans. 4 2011 Diana Wynne Jones was a British novelist, poet, and short story writer who wrote fantasy novels for children and adults. Some of her bestsellers are the Chrestomanci series and Moving Castle novels. 5 2016 David Nathaniel Baker Jr. was an American composer who funded the Jazz studies program. He also received the James Smithson Medal from the Smithsonian Institution.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1874 Robert Frost was an American poet known for his realistic portrayal of rural life. He was the only poet who received four Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry. 2 1931 Leonard Simon Nimoy was an American actor, author, and film director best recognized for playing the iconic character ‘Spock’ in the Star Trek franchise. 3 1973 Larry Page is an American entrepreneur who along with Sergey Brin co-founded Google, the most reliable search engine that we use every day for online research. 4 1972 Leslie Mann falls under the list of one of the most influential American actresses. She rose to fame after her performance in the 2007 film ‘Knocked Up’. 5 1985 Keira Knightley is a British actress and model best known for her films like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean', 'The Curse of The Black Pearl’ and ‘Bend It Like Beckham’.

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 26th March. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.