Today in History, 24 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 24 March: Just like every day is different, the historical significance it holds is also different. So, to tell you about the importance of this day we are here with another article. Let’s start by knowing some of the historical events and gradually move further. Today is the day when, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 and Bhutan officially became a democracy. Read the entire article to know about more such events.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1550, the Peace of Boulogne was signed between England and France.

In 1629, the first game law was passed in American colonies, by Virginia.

In 1664, Roger Williams was granted a charter to colonize Rhode Island

In 1815, the Handel and Haydn Society of Boston was established.

In 1837, black citizens of Canada were granted the right to vote.

In 1993, Ezer Weizman was elected the president of Israel.

In 2007. The Australian Labor Party was reinstated after the New South Wales state elections.

In 2008, the first general election was held in Bhutan, making it an official democracy.

In 2013, over seventeen soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber in North Waziristan, Pakistan.

In 2020, Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in India to control the spread of COVID 19

Sports Events Today

In 1927, chess champion José Raúl Capablanca won the 33-day Grand Chess Tournament.

In 1962, Cincinnati defeated Ohio by 71-59 at the 24th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 1981, Bombay defeated Delhi by innings and 46 runs to win Ranji Cricket Trophy.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1941, American trombone player Glenn Miller started working on his first movie "Sun Valley Serenade".

In 1980, a program Ted Koppel as an anchor called, "Nightline with Ted Koppel" premiered on ABC.

In 1986, William Hurt and Geraldine Page won Oscars for "Out of Africa" at the 58th Academy Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1603 Elizabeth I ruled England from 1558 to 1603. Popularly referred to as the Virgin Queen, her 45 years of reign turned out to be a glorious period in English history. 2 2016 Garry Shandling was an American stand-up comedian and actor best known for his shows ‘It’s Garry Shandling’s Show’ and ‘The Larry Sanders Show’. 3 2016 Johan Cruyff was a Dutch footballer who is remembered as one of the finest footballers of all time. He comes under the list of one of those remarkable players who led the Netherlands to the FIFA World Cup final of 1974. 4 2020 Manu Dibango was a musician and songwriter who also played saxophone. Dibango was best known for his single "Soul Makossa" which was released in 1972. 5 2021 Jessica Walter was an American actor who took her acting training at the ‘Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theater,’ in New York. Walter is best recognized for her movies such as Keep the Change and Play Misty for Me.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1930 Steve McQueen was an American actor who earned prominence during the 1960s and 70s. He is best known for films such as ‘The Great Escape’, Bullitt’ and ‘The Sand Pebbles. 2 1954 Donna Pescow is an American actor and director who plays impactful small-screen roles. She was a part of many famous series like ‘General Hospital,’ and ‘Even Stevens’. 3 1965 The Undertaker is an American professional wrestler, globally recognized as one of the greatest wrestlers ever. He began his wrestling career with ‘World Class Championship Wrestling’ (WCCW) in 1984. 4 1973 Jim Parsons, originally known as James Joseph Parsons is an American actor best known for his role as ‘Sheldon Cooper’ in the popular sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ 5 1974 Alyson Hannigan is one of the most desirable American actresses who is best recognized for her role of ‘Lily’ in the sitcom, 'How I Met Your Mother' and the 'American Pie film series. 6 1990 Starlin De Jesus Castro is a professional baseball player who has played in Major League Baseball for the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, and Chicago Cubs.

Conclusion

