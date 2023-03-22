Today in History, 22 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 22 March: Twenty-one days of March have passed and we have successfully entered the second last week. Just like every day, we have bought some historical events that happened today. So without further ado, let’s dive into it.

On this day, Pete Rozelle announced his retirement as NFL commissioner after 29 years, Indira Gandhi resigned as Prime Minister of India, and The Rutles mockumentary "All You Need is Cash" debuted on NBC television. Keep on reading the article to know more about such events.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1790, Thomas Jefferson became the 1st US Secretary of State under President Washington.

In 1794, Congress banned US vessels from supplying slaves to other countries.

In 1809, Charles XIII succeeded Gustav IV Adolf to the Swedish throne.

In 1822, the NY Horticultural Society was founded

In 1861, the first US nursing school was chartered.

In 1872, Illinois became the first state to require sexual equality in employment.

In 1888, English Football League was established.

In 1957, the Republic of India adopted the Saka calendar along with Gregorian.

In 1977, Indira Gandhi resigned as Prime Minister of India

In 2020, a daytime curfew was imposed in India in order to control COVID-19.

Sports Events Today

In 1958, Kentucky defeated Seattle by 84-72 at the 20th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 1989, Pete Rozelle announced his retirement as NFL commissioner after 29 years.

In 1992, England defeated South Africa in the rain-ruined cricket World Cup semi-final.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1928 Noël Coward's musical "This Year of Grace" premiered in London.

In 1936 "The Great Ziegfeld" directed by Robert Z. Leonard premiered in Los Angeles.

In 1978, The Rutles mockumentary "All You Need is Cash" debuted on NBC television.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1986 John William Bricker was an American politician and attorney who served as a United States senator and the 54th governor of Ohio. 2 1991 Donald David Guard was an American folk singer, songwriter, and artist who was one of the founding members of The Kingston Trio. 3 2005 Ramasamy Ganesan was an Indian actor who worked mainly in Tamil cinema. He was referred to as the King of Romance for his romantic roles in films. 4 2009 Awilda Carbia was a Puerto Rican actress and comedian best known for her performances in movies like El silencio los condena and El sueño del regreso. 5 2017 Tomas Milian was a Cuban-born actor and singer recognized for the emotional intensity and humor he bought into his roles in European genre films. He is best known for movies like Almost Human, The tough ones, etc.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1931 William Shatner is a Canadian actor, comedian, and singer best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the 'Star Trek' Franchise. 2 1947 James Patterson is one of the bestselling American authors for his famous for his crime thrillers and romance novels. His books such as ‘Alex Cross’ and ‘Women's Murder Club’ sold more than 300 million copies. 3 1965 Rick Harrison is an American businessman and reality TV personality better known as a co-owner of the 'World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop' in Las Vegas. 4 1976 Reese Witherspoon is an Academy Award-winning American actress best known for her roles in films like ‘Legally Blonde’, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and ‘Four Christmases. 5 1982 Constance Wu is an Asian-American actress recognized for her roles in movies like Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers, The Feels, etc. 6 1989 JJ Watt is an American professional football player who plays for the ‘Houston Texans.’ Wattt has received the honor of the ‘Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year, and the ‘Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.’

Conclusion

To conclude, these were some of the historical events that happened on 22nd March. We come up with history articles every day. Keep on checking our articles to stay updated.

