Today in History, 21 March: What Happened on this Day?

What happened today in history( 21 March): Austrian Jewish communities were defined by law, Persia was officially renamed Iran, the USSR performed its atmospheric nuclear test, Sunil Gavaskar scored the first of his 34 Test Cricket centuries, and more.
This day in history: Ustad Bismillah Khan's birthday

Today in History, 21 March: March is about to end in eleven days and we are here with another article to keep you updated about the events that happened on this day. So let’s get started. Today is the day when Norman M Scott won the US Men's Figure Skating championship, Persia was officially renamed Iran, Henry of Monmouth became King Henry V of England, and "Stop the Music" with Bert Parks premiered on ABC radio. Keep on reading the article to know about more interesting events that took place today. 

Historical Events On This Day

  • In 1349 over 100 to 3,000 Jews were killed in Black Death riots in Erfurt, Germany.
  • In 1413, Henry of Monmouth, Prince of Wales, became King Henry V of England. 
  • In 1610, King James I of England and VI of Scotland addressed the English House of Commons.
  • In 1890, Austrian Jewish communities were defined by law.
  • In 1914, Norman M Scott won the US Men's Figure Skating championship. 
  • In 1923, US foreign minister Charles Hughes refused USSR recognition.
  • In 1944, US General Eisenhower postponed the invasion of the south of France until after Normandy. 
  • In 1935, Persia officially renamed Iran. 
  • In 1958, the USSR performed its atmospheric nuclear test.
  • In 1962, Dutch RC bishop Beckers declared favor of birth control. 

Sports Events Today

  • In 1964, UCLA defeated Duke by 98-83 in the 26th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.
  • In 1971, Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar scored the first of his 34 Test Cricket centuries.
  • In 1984, Australian Allan Border scored 100 runs vs West Indies in a cricket test. 

Art and Culture Events Today

  • In 1948 "Stop the Music" with Bert Parks premiered on ABC radio.
  • In 1956, Anna Magnani and Ernest Borgnine won Oscars at the 28th Academy Awards. 
  • In 1966, the American medical drama series "Ben Casey", starring Vince Edwards and Sam Jaffe, ended a five-season run on ABC-TV.

    Notable Deaths On This Day

    S.No

    Death year

    Personality

    1

    1800

    William Blount was an American land speculator who signed the United States Constitution. He served as a  paymaster during the American Revolutionary War. 

    2

    1995

    Connie Kreski was an American model and actress who is best known for her performance in movies like Captains and the Kings, Aspen, and The Outside Man. 

    3

    1999

    Ernest Wiseman was an English comedian best remembered as one half of the comedy duo Morecambe and Wise, who became a national institution on British television. 

    4

    2012

    Tonino Guerra was an Italian writer, poet, and screenwriter who won an Oscar for best foreign language film, Fellini's Amarcord. 

    5

    2015

    Chuck Bednarik was a Slovak–American professional in 'National Football League' who had a remarkable career with the 'Philadelphia Eagles from 1949 to 1962. 

    Famous Birthdays On This Day

    S.No

    Birth year 

    Personality

    1

    1887

    M.N. Roy was an Indian philosopher, revolutionary, and political theorist who was one of the founders of the ‘Communist Party of India.’

    2

    1913

    Bismillah Khan was a legendary classical musician who popularized the musical instrument 'Shehnai'. For his mastery of the art, he was given the title of Ustad’. 

    3

    1958

    Gary Oldman is an English actor, filmmaker, and musician known for playing versatile roles. He is best remembered for movies such as Stoker’s ‘Dracula’, ‘Meantime’ and ‘Lawless’.  

    4

    1976

    Rachael MacFarlane is an American voice artist and singer who is best known for her voice work on shows like Family Guy, American Dad, and Kids Next Door. 

    5

    1978

    Rani Mukerji is an Indian actress known for portraying bold roles in Hindi movies. Mukerji is best known for movies like Mardaani, Hum Tum, Yuva and Hichki

    6

    1980

    Ronaldinho is a Brazilian footballer considered to be one of the greatest players of his generation. He is highly regarded for his techniques and tricks. 

    7

    1990

    Darius Tiyon Miller is an American professional basketball player who last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the National Basketball Association (NBA). 

    Conclusion 

    To conclude, these were some of the historical events that happened on 21st March.  We come up with history articles every day. Keep on checking our articles to stay updated.

FAQ

What happened today in history (21st March)?

Austrian Jewish communities were defined by law, Persia was officially renamed Iran, the USSR performed its atmospheric nuclear test, Sunil Gavaskar scored the first of his 34 Test Cricket centuries, and more

Which famous personality was born on this day (21st March)?

Indian philosopher M.N. Roy, renowned musician Ustad Bismillah Khan, English actor Gary Oldman, and many other celebrities were born today.

What art and cultural events happened today?

Anna Magnani and Ernest Borgnine won Oscars at the 28th Academy Awards, the American medical drama series "Ben Casey", starring Vince Edwards and Sam Jaffe, ended a five-season run on ABC-TV and more.
Next