Today in History, 21 March: What Happened on this Day?
Today in History, 21 March: March is about to end in eleven days and we are here with another article to keep you updated about the events that happened on this day. So let’s get started. Today is the day when Norman M Scott won the US Men's Figure Skating championship, Persia was officially renamed Iran, Henry of Monmouth became King Henry V of England, and "Stop the Music" with Bert Parks premiered on ABC radio. Keep on reading the article to know about more interesting events that took place today.
Historical Events On This Day
- In 1349 over 100 to 3,000 Jews were killed in Black Death riots in Erfurt, Germany.
- In 1413, Henry of Monmouth, Prince of Wales, became King Henry V of England.
- In 1610, King James I of England and VI of Scotland addressed the English House of Commons.
- In 1890, Austrian Jewish communities were defined by law.
- In 1914, Norman M Scott won the US Men's Figure Skating championship.
- In 1923, US foreign minister Charles Hughes refused USSR recognition.
- In 1944, US General Eisenhower postponed the invasion of the south of France until after Normandy.
- In 1935, Persia officially renamed Iran.
- In 1958, the USSR performed its atmospheric nuclear test.
- In 1962, Dutch RC bishop Beckers declared favor of birth control.
Sports Events Today
- In 1964, UCLA defeated Duke by 98-83 in the 26th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.
- In 1971, Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar scored the first of his 34 Test Cricket centuries.
- In 1984, Australian Allan Border scored 100 runs vs West Indies in a cricket test.
Art and Culture Events Today
- In 1948 "Stop the Music" with Bert Parks premiered on ABC radio.
- In 1956, Anna Magnani and Ernest Borgnine won Oscars at the 28th Academy Awards.
- In 1966, the American medical drama series "Ben Casey", starring Vince Edwards and Sam Jaffe, ended a five-season run on ABC-TV.
Notable Deaths On This Day
S.No
Death year
Personality
1
1800
William Blount was an American land speculator who signed the United States Constitution. He served as a paymaster during the American Revolutionary War.
2
1995
Connie Kreski was an American model and actress who is best known for her performance in movies like Captains and the Kings, Aspen, and The Outside Man.
3
1999
Ernest Wiseman was an English comedian best remembered as one half of the comedy duo Morecambe and Wise, who became a national institution on British television.
4
2012
Tonino Guerra was an Italian writer, poet, and screenwriter who won an Oscar for best foreign language film, Fellini's Amarcord.
5
2015
Chuck Bednarik was a Slovak–American professional in 'National Football League' who had a remarkable career with the 'Philadelphia Eagles from 1949 to 1962.
Famous Birthdays On This Day
S.No
Birth year
Personality
1
1887
M.N. Roy was an Indian philosopher, revolutionary, and political theorist who was one of the founders of the ‘Communist Party of India.’
2
1913
Bismillah Khan was a legendary classical musician who popularized the musical instrument 'Shehnai'. For his mastery of the art, he was given the title of Ustad’.
3
1958
Gary Oldman is an English actor, filmmaker, and musician known for playing versatile roles. He is best remembered for movies such as Stoker’s ‘Dracula’, ‘Meantime’ and ‘Lawless’.
4
1976
Rachael MacFarlane is an American voice artist and singer who is best known for her voice work on shows like Family Guy, American Dad, and Kids Next Door.
5
1978
Rani Mukerji is an Indian actress known for portraying bold roles in Hindi movies. Mukerji is best known for movies like Mardaani, Hum Tum, Yuva and Hichki
6
1980
Ronaldinho is a Brazilian footballer considered to be one of the greatest players of his generation. He is highly regarded for his techniques and tricks.
7
1990
Darius Tiyon Miller is an American professional basketball player who last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the National Basketball Association (NBA).
To conclude, these were some of the historical events that happened on 21st March.
