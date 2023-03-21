Today in History, 21 March: What Happened on this Day?

What happened today in history (21st March)?

Austrian Jewish communities were defined by law, Persia was officially renamed Iran, the USSR performed its atmospheric nuclear test, Sunil Gavaskar scored the first of his 34 Test Cricket centuries, and more

Which famous personality was born on this day (21st March)?

Indian philosopher M.N. Roy, renowned musician Ustad Bismillah Khan, English actor Gary Oldman, and many other celebrities were born today.

What art and cultural events happened today?

Anna Magnani and Ernest Borgnine won Oscars at the 28th Academy Awards, the American medical drama series "Ben Casey", starring Vince Edwards and Sam Jaffe, ended a five-season run on ABC-TV and more.