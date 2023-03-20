Today in History, 20 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 20 March: Twenty days of March are already gone and we hope that there must be so many exciting things happening around you. While this day may seem like just an ordinary day, we are here to tell you about some interesting historical events that happened today. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Today is the day when Indira Gandhi lost an election in India, Pierre Deligne won the Abel Prize in mathematics, four convicts of the Nirbhaya rape case were hanged and Sjoukje Dijkstra became a world champion figure skater. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1602, the United Dutch East India Company (VOC) was formed.

In 1760, the Great Fire of Boston destroyed 349 buildings.

In 1814, Prince Willem Frederik became the monarch of the Netherlands.

In 1815, Napoleon entered Paris after escaping from Elba.

In 1977, Indira Gandhi lost the election in India.

In 2013, Pierre Deligne won the Abel Prize in mathematics.

In 2016, Barack Obama became the first US President to visit Cuba since 1928

In 2017, the state of Uttarakhand declared the Yamuna and the Ganga as "living entities".

In 2018, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman met former US President Donald Trump at the White House.

In 2020, four convicts of the Nirbhaya rape case were hanged.

Sports Events Today

In 1920, Sherwin Badger won the US Men's Figure Skating championship.

In 1962, Sjoukje Dijkstra became the world champion figure skater.

In 1965, UCLA defeated Michigan by 91-80 at the 27th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1952, Humphrey Bogart and Vivien Leigh won Oscars for "An American in Paris" at the 24th Academy Awards.

In 1967, The Supremes released the single "The Happening"

In 2018, Actress Cynthia Nixon announced tha she will run for New York Governor.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1413 Henry IV of England was the King of England and Lord of Ireland from 1399 to 1413 who later became the first monarch of the House of Lancaster. 2 1872 William Wentworth was an Australian explorer, editor, and author who was one of the most powerful figures of early colonial New South Wales. 3 1948 Gustav Diessl was an Austrian actor, and artist who is highly known for his performances in movies such as Pandora's Box, Westfront 1918, and White Hell of Pitz Palu. 4 1972 Marilyn Maxwell was an American actress and entertainer who is best known for her performances in movies like The lively set, Wild Women, The Lemon Drop kid, and more. 5 1999 Khushwant Singh was an Indian novelist, journalist, and lawyer. He is highly appreciated for some of his novels like ‘Train to Pakistan’, ‘Delhi: A Novel’ and ‘The Company of Women’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1965 William Dalrymple is a Scottish historian, curator, photographer, and critic. He is also one of the co-founders and co-directors of the annual Jaipur Literature Festival. 2 1966 Alka Yagnik is an Indian playback singer who is the recipient of even Filmfare Awards and two National Film Awards within her career of more than 40 years. 3 1967 Mookie Blaylock is an American former professional basketball player who spent 13 years in the National Basketball Association (NBA). 4 1970 Michael Rapaport is an American actor, writer, and director who is recognized for notable performances in popular movies like ‘Deep Blue Sea’ and ‘The 6th Day. 5 1980 Ganesh Venkatraman is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films. He is best known for movies like Abhiyum Naanum and Unnaipol Oruvan. 6 1989 Tamim Iqbal is a Bangladeshi cricketer known for his aggressive batting style and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Bangladeshi batsmen of all time. 7 1992 Leila George is an Australian actress best known for her performances in movies like The Kid, Mortal Engines, and The Long home.

