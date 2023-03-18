Today in History, 18 March: What Happened on this Day?
Today in History, 18 March: Just like every other day today also holds great significance and we are here to cover that in various aspects such as history, sports, and cinema. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when US President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Hawaii statehood bill, General Suharto formed a government in Indonesia, US Senate confirmed William Joseph Burns as the new CIA Director. Keep on reading to know more.
Historical Events On This Day
- In 1922, British magistrates in India sentenced Mahatma Gandhi to 6 years imprisonment for disobedience.
- In 1937, 294 people died in a gas explosion in a school in New London, Texas.
- In 1944, Nazi Germany occupied Hungary.
- In 1948, Soviet consultants left Yugoslavia in the first sign of the Tito-Stalin split.
- In 1959, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Hawaii statehood bill.
- In 1963, France performed an underground nuclear test at Ecker, Algeria.
- In 1966, General Suharto formed a government in Indonesia.
- In 1972, China performed a nuclear test at Lop Nor, PRC.
- In 2020, US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed the US-Canada border due to COVID-19.
- In 2021, the US Senate confirmed William Joseph Burns as the new CIA Director.
Sports Events Today
- In 1933, Roger Turner won the US Men's Figure Skating championship.
- In 1995, Michael Jordan announced he is ending his 17-month NBA retirement.
- In 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo recorded his 50th career hat-trick in Real Madrid's 6-3 win over Girona.
Art and Culture Events Today
- In 1924, the Silent film classic "The Thief of Bagdad" based on One Thousand and One Nights was released.
- In 1992, American pop singer Donna Summer received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
- In 2005, "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" starring Dylan and Cole Sprouse premiered on Disney Channel.
Notable Deaths On This Day
|
S.No
|
Death year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1781
|
Anne Robert Jacques Turgot was a French economist and statesman who is today best remembered as an early advocate for economic liberalism.
|
2
|
2004
|
Richard Marner was a Russian-British actor best known for his role as Colonel Kurt von Strohm in the British sitcom 'Allo 'Allo!
|
3
|
2009
|
Eddie Bo was an American singer and pianist who worked and recorded for more than 40 different record labels, including Ace, Apollo Records, and Arrow.
|
4
|
2009
|
Natasha Richardson is an English-American stage and screen actress best known for her movies like 'Gothic', 'The Parent Trap' and 'Patty Hearst'.
|
5
|
2021
|
Chester Barnes was an English table tennis champion, who was England's No. 1 player for many years during the 1960s and 1970s.
Famous Birthdays On This Day
|
S.No
|
Birth year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1837
|
Grover Cleveland is the 22nd and 24th President of the United States and the only president in American history to serve two non-consecutive terms in office.
|
2
|
1934
|
Charley Pride was an American professional baseball player, singer and guitarist who three American Music Awards and four Grammy Awards
|
3
|
1951
|
Rick Martel is a Canadian retired professional wrestler, trainer, and television presenter best known for his appearances with the American Wrestling Association.
|
4
|
1963
|
Vannesa Williams is an American singer, actress, and ex-model who became the first African-American woman to be crowned Miss America in 1983.
|
5
|
1970
|
Queen Latifa also known as 'Queen of Rap' is an African-American award-winning rapper and singer who became the first female rapper to get nominated for the Oscars.
|
6
|
1979
|
Adam Levine is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and also the lead vocalist of the pop rock band ‘Maroon 5.’
|
7
|
1989
|
Lily Collins is a popular British-American actress and model who is highly known for her films like 'The Blind Side', 'Rules Don't Apply' and 'To the Bone'.
