Today in History, 16 March: What Happened on this Day?

Historical Events On This Day

In 1527, Mughal Emperor Babur defeated Rajput forces led by Rana Sanga at the Battle of Khanua.

In 1792, King Gustav III of Sweden was shot by Count Jacob Johan Anckarström at a masked ball at the Opera.

In 1984, South Africa & Mozambique signed the non-attack treaty.

In 2005, Israel officially handed over Jericho to Palestinian control.

In 2012, a Turkish NATO helicopter crashed into a house killing ten people on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan.

In 2013, 24 Pakistani Army soldiers were killed in Rawalpindi after their bus fell down a ravine.

In 2016, US President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland as Supreme Court Justice.

In 2017, former US President Donald Trump's second travel ban got blocked by 2 federal courts.

In 2018, Hong Kong’s richest person Li Ka-Shing announced his retirement at 89.

In 2020, a COVID-19 study by London Imperial College showed migration approach could lead to 250,00 deaths in the UK.

Sports Events Today

In 1991, Kristi Yamaguchi won the Worlds Ladies' Figure Skating Championship in Munich.

In 2008, Georgia defeated Arkansas by 66-57 at the 49th SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.

In 2012, Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer to score 100 international centuries.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1919, Frank Wedekind's play "Elius Erweckung" premiered in Hamburg.

In 1938, Noël Coward's musical "Operette" premiered in London.

In 1949, Johnny Belinda, Laurence Olivier, & Jane Wyman won Oscars at the 6th Golden Globes.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 37 BC Tiberius was a Roman Emperor known for his military achievements. He commanded successful campaigns in various parts of Europe. 2 1999 Gratien Gélinas was a Canadian writer, actor, director, and producer whose major works include Tit-Coq, Bousille et les Justes, and Hier. 3 2010 Elena Tairova was a chess player who was awarded the FIDE titles of Woman Grandmaster in 2006 and International Master in 2007. 4 2015 Jack Haley was an American professional basketball player who served as an assistant coach for the New Jersey Nets and as a television broadcaster for the Lakers. 5 2016 Frank Sinatra Jr. was a popular American vocalist, songwriter, and actor of the 20th and 21st centuries best known for his songs The People You Never Get to Love and Walking Happy

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1926 Jerry Lewis is a comedian who earned prominence as one of the wildly popular duos ‘Martin and Lewis’ during the 1950s. 2 1967 Lauren Graham is an American actress and author best known for playing Lorelai Gilmore in the famous TV series, Gilmore Girls. 3 1971 Alan Tudyk is an American actor best known for playing ‘Dr. Noah Werner’ in the sitcom ‘Suburgatory’ and ‘Hoban Washburne’ in the space drama show ‘Firefly’. 4 1984 Aisling Bea is an Irish actress, writer, and stand-up comedian who was a part of the 2017 hit comedy show ‘Taskmaster’. 5 1986 Alexandra Daddario is an American actress, best known for her role as Annabeth Chase in the ‘Percy Jackson film series. 6 1994 Kaare Vedvik is a Norwegian professional gridiron football placekicker and punter for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League (CFL). 7 2000 Jalen Smith is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Indiana Pacers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

