Today in History, 15 March: What Happened on this Day?
Today in History, 15 March: Fifteen days of March have passed already, seems like before we know it this month of 2023 will come to end too. Taking one day at a time, we are here to tell you some interesting historical facts about today. Read the article till the end and you would be surprised to know the significance that this day holds. Today is the day when Michigan became the 1st state to tax property to support a university, cricketer Don Bradman received his knighthood from the Governor-General of Australia, and "CBS Morning Show" starring Walter Cronkite & Jack Paar premiered.
Historical Events On This Day
- In 1493, Christopher Columbus returned to Spain after his first voyage to the New World.
- In 1672, King Charles II enacted the Declaration of Indulgence.
- In 1820, Maine got admitted as the 23rd state of the Union.
- In 1867, Michigan became the 1st state to tax property to support a university.
- In 1907, Finland became the 1st European country to give women the right to vote.
- In 1916, the University of Ghent was taken under Dutch control.
- In 1946, British Prime Minister Clement Attlee agreed with India's right to independence.
- In 1961, South Africa withdrew from British Commonwealth.
- In 2020, European countries impose restrictions on gatherings and borders as a result of the dramatic rise in COVID deaths.
- In 2021, COVID-19 AstraZeneca was discontinued in Germany, France and Italy, and other countries.
Sports Events Today
- In 1877, Australian batsman Charles Bannerman completed the first Test century in cricket history in the first test match against England in Melbourne.
- In 1949, cricketer Don Bradman received his knighthood from the Governor-General of Australia.
- In 1962, Wilt Chamberlain became the first player to score 4,000 pts in an NBA season.
Art and Culture Events Today
- In 1945 Bing Crosby & Ingrid Bergman won Oscars for "Going My Way" at the 17th Academy Awards.
- In 1954 "CBS Morning Show" starring Walter Cronkite & Jack Paar premiered.
- In 1972, "The Godfather" starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino premiered in NYC.
Notable Deaths On This Day
|
S.No
|
Death year
|
Personality
|
1
|
44BC
|
Julius Caesar, regarded as the greatest man of all ages, C was a politician and a diplomat who played an important role in the rise of the ‘Roman Empire’.
|
2
|
1947
|
Ron Silver was an American actor and activist who was regarded as one of the most politically aware personalities in Hollywood. He is best known for playing the lead role in ‘Enemies, A Love Story’.
|
3
|
1911
|
Thora Hird was a respected British actor and comedian who gained fame after playing the role of 'Thora Blacklock' in the sitcom 'Meet the Wife.'
|
4
|
2014
|
David Norris Brenner was an American actor, comedian, and author who made his television debut on ‘The Tonight Show’ hosted by Johnny Carson.
|
5
|
2021
|
Calvin Bernard Jackson was an American professional football player who was a defensive back for the Miami Dolphins in the National Football League (NFL).
Famous Birthdays On This Day
|
S.No
|
Birth year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1988
|
Lil Dicky is an American comedian and rapper who came into the limelight after the music video of his track, ‘Ex-Boyfriend.’ He followed the success of this track with more songs like ‘Lemme Freak', and ‘White Crime’.
|
2
|
1975
|
Eva Longoria, Mexican-American actress, producer, and director who earned global recognition for the role of Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives
|
3
|
1985
|
Kellan Lutz is an American actor and model who has been in the industry since 2004 and has now become one of the promising stars in modern Hollywood. Lutz is best known for his role as Emmett Cullen in the Twilight Saga film series.
|
4
|
1983
|
Yo Yo Honey Singh is an Indian rapper, pop singer, composer, and lyricist who falls under the list of one of the most successful and highly-paid music artists in India.
|
5
|
1956
|
Clay Matthews Jr. is a former American football linebacker who played for the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League (NFL).
|
6
|
1767
|
Andrew Jackson was the seventh President of the USA and the first one to be elected by the ‘Democratic Party.’ He is considered one of the most influential US presidents in history.
|
7
|
1992
|
Sosie Bacon is an American actor who made her debut in the film ‘Loverboy’. She is best known for her role as Skye Miller from Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.
