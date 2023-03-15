Today in History, 15 March: What Happened on this Day?

What happened today in history (15th March)?

King Charles II enacted the Declaration of Indulgence, Maine got admitted as the 23rd state of the Union, the University of Ghent was taken under Dutch control, South Africa withdrew from British Commonwealth, and more.

Which famous personality was born on this day (15th March)?

American rapper Lil Dicky, American actor Kellan Lutz, Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, and former American footballer Clay Matthews Jr. were born today.

What sports events happened today?

Australian batsman Charles Bannerman completed the first Test century in cricket history in the first test match vs England in Melbourne, cricketer Don Bradman received his knighthood from the Governor-General of Australia and more.