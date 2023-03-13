Today in History, 13 March: What Happened on this Day?
Today in History, 13 March: Today is the first day of the week and we know you must have been occupied with several tasks. While you follow your daily routine, we have brought some interesting facts that you will be amazed to know. So without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when Leon Trotsky gained control of the Red Army, Queen Wilhelmina returned to the Netherlands, and Bill Gates stepped down from the company's board to focus on philanthropic activities. Get to know more historical facts while scrolling down the page.
Historical Events On This Day
- In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis signed a bill authorizing the use of slaves as soldiers (US Civil War).
- In 1868, the Senate began US President Andrew Johnson's impeachment trial.
- In 1877, Chester Greenwood patented earmuffs after inventing them at the age of 15.
- In 1900, British troops occupied Bloemfontein, the capital of the Orange Free State.
- In 1913, the Kansas legislature approved the censorship of motion pictures.
- In 1918, Leon Trotsky gained control of the Red Army.
- In 1933, Joseph Goebbels became Nazi Germany's Minister of Information and Propaganda.
- In 1945, Queen Wilhelmina returned to the Netherlands.
- In 2018, former US President Donald Trump fired US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via a tweet.
- In 2020, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates stepped down from the company's board to focus on philanthropic activities.
Sports Events Today
- In 1929, Australian cricketer Don Bradman scored 123 in the 5th Test vs England at MCG.
- In 2011, Kentucky defeated Florida by 70-54 in the 52nd SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.
- In 2019, Australian cricketers defeated India by 35 runs in Delhi to win the ODI series.
Art and Culture Events Today
- In 1947, De Havilland won the Oscar for "Best Years of Our Lives" at the 19th Academy Awards.
- In 1928, the ABC TV crime drama, "T.J. Hooker" starring William Shatner premiered.
- In 2005, Bob Iger was named CEO of Walt Disney International, replacing Michael Eisner.
Notable Deaths On This Day
|
S.No
|
Death year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1906
|
Susan B. Anthony was a social Reformer and Women's Rights Activist who played an important role in the Women’s Suffrage Movement.
|
2
|
1923
|
Nicole Stephane was a French actress, director, and producer best known for her role in 'Le Silence de la mer' and 'Les Enfants terribles'.
|
3
|
2006
|
Maureen Stapleton was an American actress who worked in films, television, and theatre. She received an Oscar for the role of best supporting actress in ‘Reds’
|
4
|
2021
|
Marvelous Marvin Hagler was an American actor and professional boxer who was an undisputed champion of the middleweight division from 1980 to 1987.
|
5
|
2022
|
William Hurt was an American actor who portrayed the character of Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.
Famous Birthdays On This Day
|
S.No
|
Birth year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1950
|
William H. Macy is an American actor known for playing a number of characters in movies such as 'Fargo’, 'Air Force One’ and 'Boogie Nights'.
|
2
|
1971
|
Anne Elizabeth Gish is an American film and television actress who made her debut in the 1986 drama ‘Desert Bloom’.
|
3
|
1972
|
Leigh-Allyn Baker is an American actress and voice-over artist best known for her recurring roles as Ellen on ‘Will & Grace’ and Hannah Webster on ‘Charmed’.
|
4
|
1984
|
Noel Fisher is a Canadian actor best known for his portrayal of Mickey Milkovich on the Showtime series Shameless.
|
5
|
1986
|
Neil Wagner is a New Zealand Test cricketer who plays for New Zealand and Northern Districts cricket teams.
|
6
|
1995
|
Nozomi Okuhara is a Japanese badminton player who started her badminton career in 2002. After eight years, she joined the Japanese national team.
