Today in History, 11 March: What Happened on this Day?

Historical Events On This Day

In 1824, the US War Department created the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

In 1850, the second female medical school in the US opened called the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania.

In 1862, Abraham Lincoln removed George McClellan as General-in-Chief of the US Army.

In 1999, Infosys became the first Indian company listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

In 2006, Michelle Bachelet was inaugurated as the first female president of Chile.

In 2010, Sebastián Piñera became the president of Chile for the first time.

In 2009, 17 people were shot dead at Winnenden school in Germany.

In 2012, 16 civilians in Afghanistan were killed by an American soldier.

In 2013, the European Union banned the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals

In 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic with 121,564 cases and 4,373 deaths.

Sports Events Today

In 1941, Bronko Nagurski defeated Ray Steele in Minnesota, to become the wrestling champ.

In 1983, Scott Hamilton won the Men's Figure Skating Championship in Helsinki.

In 1984, Maryland defeated Duke by 74-62 in the 31st ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1946, Sidney Poitier and Leslie Caron won golden globe awards for The Cardinal at the 21st Golden Globes.

In 2008, Plácido Domingo was named "The King of Singers" by BBC Music Magazine.

In 2018, the superhero movie "The Black Panther" became the fifth Marvel movie to earn $1 billion worldwide.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1689 Sambhaji Shivaji Bhosale was the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire, he ruled from 1681 to 1689. He was the eldest son of the founder of the Maratha Empire, Shivaji. 2 1874 Charles Sumner was a 19th-century American politician who was the leader of the antislavery forces in Massachusetts. 3 1955 Alexander Fleming was a Scottish biologist who made way for antibiotic medicines through his discovery of penicillin from the mold “Penicillium notatum”. 4 2010 Merlin Olsen was an American football player and announcer who was a defensive tackle with the Los Angeles Rams in the National Football League (NFL). 5 2016 Dragan Nikolic was a Serbian actor who was the recipient of "The Pavle Vuisić" Award for his life work. He is best known for his portrayal of 'Alija' in the Falcon.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1885 Malcolm Campbell was a British racer who achieved the world speed record on both water and land on multiple occasions. 2 1916 Harold Wilson was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1964 to 1970 and from 1974 to 1976. Historians consider him an individual who tackled political issues with considerable skill. 3 1963 Alex Kingston is an English actress who came into the limelight in the 1990s for her work in television. She is best known for her roles in TV series like ER and Doctor Who. 4 1971 Johnny Knoxville, is an actor, filmmaker, and stunt performer who is best known as a co-creator of the MTV Reality Stunt Show 'Jackass'. 5 1983 Lucy DeVito is an American actress best known for her role as ‘Stephanie in the TV Sitcom ‘Melissa and Joey’ and movies such as Leaves of Grass and The Comedian. 6 1989 Anton Yelchin was an American Actor best known for his role as 'Pavel Chekov' in the 'Star Trek' Reboot Film Series. Even though he died young, he left behind a resume of numerous acting credits in both film and TV production. 7 1993 Jodie Comer, is an English actress who won a British Academy Television Award for Best Actress for her role in the BBC America spies thriller Killing Eve.

