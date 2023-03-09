Today in History, 9 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 9 March: It is yet another day of March and it will pass quickly too. While you may be involved in numerous events that would make your day productive, we have some facts that will help you know about the historical importance of this day. Today is the day when. the Great White Hurricane caused massive destruction in England, 19 people got killed during two suicide bombings in March, National one-day women's strike was held in Mexico to protest high rates of femicide.

Apart from this, there were several interesting events that took place today such as Rahul Dravid announcing his retirement from test and domestic cricket, and Bowie Kuhn ordering 26 Major League Baseball teams to allow equal access to female reporters. Skim through the below sections to know about more events.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1891, the Great White Hurricane began in England and lasted until 13th March killing 200 people and 6,000 animals.

In 1935, Adolf Hitler publicly announced the creation of a new air force, the Luftwaffe

In 1916, Germany declared war against Portugal.

In 1989, the US Senate rejected President George H. W. Bush's nomination of John Tower as Defense Secretary.

In 2013, 19 people were killed in two suicide bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan.

In 2015, US President Barack Obama signed an executive order declaring Venezuela a national security threat to the country.

In 2020, a National one-day women's strike was held in Mexico to protest high rates of femicide.

In 2021, Brazil recorded its highest daily COVID-19 death toll with overall 168,370 deaths.

In 2022, Yoon Suk Yeol was elected President of South Korea.

In 2022, Stolen notebooks belonging to naturalist Charles Darwin, were mysteriously found after 22 years in Cambridge University Library.

Sports Events Today

In 1946, Ted Williams refused the amount of $500,000 that he was offered to play in the Mexican Baseball League.

In 1979, MLB commissioner, Bowie Kuhn ordered 26 Major League Baseball teams to allow equal access to female reporters.

In 2012, Indian batsman Rahul Dravid announced his retirement from test and domestic cricket.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1981, Dan Rather became the primary anchorman of CBS-TV News.

In 1988, actress Audrey Hepburn got appointed a UNICEF Special Ambassador.

In 2002, the "Suze Orman Show" starring Suze Orman premiered on CNBC.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1932 Anna Moffo, was an American opera singer, actress, and TV personality who made her debut as an opera singer at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. 2 1993 George Robert Crosby was an American jazz singer and bandleader, known for his group called the Bob-Cats, which formed around 1935. 3 1994 Charles Bukowski, was a gifted poet, novelist, and short story writer who is known for his work “Mockingbird Wish Me Luck,” and “Love Is a Dog from Hell”. 4 1994 Devika Rani Choudhuri was an Indian actress who was active in Hindi films during the 1930s and 40s. Globally recognized as the first lady of Indian cinema, she had a successful film career that lasted for 10 years. 5 2019 Tom Ballard was a British rock climber who became the first mountaineer to climb the six major alpine north faces solo in winter.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1951 Zakir Hussain, an Indian tabla virtuoso, composer, and music producer who is the recipient of many prestigious awards such as the ‘Padma Bhushan’ and ‘Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards’. 2 1956 Shashi Tharoor, is an Indian former international diplomat, politician, and writer who has been serving as a Congress MP for Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009. 3 1967 Ellen Gunilla Hillingsø is a Danish actress known for her roles in The Experiment, Karla's World, and Credo. 4 1972 Kerr Van Cleve Smith, an American actor known for playing Jack McPhee on Dawson's Creek, Kyle Brody in Charmed, and Axel Palmer in My Bloody Valentine 3D. 5 1979 Oscar Isaac is a Guatemalan-American actor, and musician best known for his role in the film ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ for which he received a nomination at the ‘Golden Globe Awards.’ 6 1985 Parthiv Patel, is a former Indian professional cricketer, batsman, and wicket-keeper who was a member of the Indian national cricket team. He became the first player to represent India in Texas.

Also Read: Today in History (7th March)

Today in History (8th March)