Today in History, 7 March: What Happened on this Day

Today in history, 7 March: Days are passing like summer holidays used to pass when we were kids. It's 7 March already and Holi is just around the corner. To make this day interesting for you, we have some historical facts that will tell you the importance this day holds. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Today is the day when Adolf Hitler broke the Treaty of Versailles, Sunil Gavaskar became the 1st batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, and BBC broadcasted the news for the first time in color on television. Also, the Global death toll from Covid-19 passed 6 million. Keep on reading the article to learn about other historical events that took place today.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1871, Ethiopian emperor Yohannes defeated the Egyptians at the Battle at Gura.

In 1881, Southern University opened in New Orleans.

In 1905, Arthur Conan Doyle published "The Return of Sherlock Holmes" collection in London.

In 1912, Roald Amundsen announced his discovery of the South Pole.

In 1927, an earthquake that measured 8 on the Richter scale struck Tango, Japan.

In 1936, Adolf Hitler broke the Treaty of Versailles by sending troops into the Rhineland.

In 1996, the first democratically elected parliament was formed in Palestine.

In 2015, 54 people were killed and 143 got wounded by 5 Boko Haram suicide bombings in Maiduguri city, Nigeria.

In 2019, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain shared her first Instagram post, a letter between Prince Albert and mathematician Charles Babbage.

In 2022, the Global death toll from Covid-19 passed 6 million according to Johns Hopkins figures.

Sports Events Today

In 1953, South African opening batsman Jackie McGlew scored an unbeaten 255 in 1st Test win against New Zealand in Wellington.

In 1987, Sunil Gavaskar became the 1st batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. The same year, Mike Tyson defeated James 'Bonecrusher Smith for the WBC / WBA heavyweight boxing title.

In 2009, Brazilian soccer star Neymar made his professional debut for Santos.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1946, Ray Milland & Joan Crawford won Academy Awards for "The Lost Weekend" the 18th Academy Awards.

In 1968, the BBC broadcasted the news for the first time in color on television.

In 2011, actor Charlie Sheen got fired from the CBS sitcom "Two and a Half Men".

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1786 Franz Benda, was a Bohemian violinist and composer who spent most of his working at the court of Frederick the Great. 2 1961 Govind Ballabh Pant, Indian freedom fighter who served as the Union Home Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet and was responsible for critical issues that surrounded the newly founded nation. 3 1999 Stanley Kubrick, referred to as one of the greatest filmmakers in American history Kubrick worked in various genres ranging from comedy to horror. 4 2004 Paul Winfield, an American actor who is well known for his quality roles portrayed in theatre, television, and films. Winfield also became a part of voiceover projects for numerous cartoons like ‘Batman Beyond’ and ‘Spider-Man’. 5 2006 John Junkin, actor and scriptwriter was an influential figure in the world of British television comedy during the 1960s and 70s. He wrote the scripts for shows like The Army Game and Queen’s Castle.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1946 John Heard, an American actor who has appeared in 105 films and 67 television series. Heard is known for his films like ‘Heart Beat’, ‘Beaches’ and ‘Cutter's Way’. 2 1949 Ghulam Nabi Azad is a former Indian National Congress party politician who served as the Chief Minister of an old state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008. 3 1956 Bryan Cranston, an American actor who is the recipient of four Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in the Netflix series, ‘Breaking Bad’. 4 1970 Rachel Weisz, one of the most recognized British-American actresses, best known for her films like, 'The Mummy', 'The Favourite' and 'The Constant Gardener'. 5 1974 Jenna Fischer, American actress best known for her role as 'Pam Beesly' in the NBC sitcom, ‘The Office’ for which she has received an Emmy nomination. 6 1980 Laura Prepon, American actress best known for her roles as Donna Pinciotti from That '70s Show and Alex Vause in ‘Orange Is the New Black’. 7 1984 Radhika Pandit, an Indian television actress who is the recipient of the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress and South Filmfare Award for Best Actress. 8 1995 Haley Lu Richardson, an American actress prominently recognized for her roles in The Edge of Seventeen, Split, and Columbus. 9 1995 Anupam Kher, one of the most prominent Indian actor and producer known for his roles in ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, ‘Hotel Mumbai’ and ‘Uunchai’

