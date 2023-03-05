Today in History, 5 March: What Happened on this Day

Today in History, 5 March: While you may consider today as just an ordinary day of the third month of this year, you would be intrigued to know the historical events that took place on this day. Today is the day when Montana and Nevada became 1st states to enact old age pension laws, Gandhi Irwin pact was signed and World War II began. Apart from these, many historical events took place on this day that you will get to know by going through the below sections;

Historical Events On This Day

In 1894 Seattle authorized the 1st municipal employment office in the USA.

In 1904, Nikola Tesla described the process of the ball lightning formation in Engineering.

In 1923 Montana and Nevada became 1st states to enact old-age pension laws.

In 1931, Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Irwin signed a pact that marked the end of Satyagraha in India.

In 1945 World War II: The Battle of the Ruhr began.

In 1949, the Jharkhand Party was founded in India.

In 1962, the USA performed a nuclear test at Nevada Test Site.

In 1980, the 1980 Earth's satellites recorded gamma rays from remnants of supernova N-49.

In 2017, Donald Trump accused former President Obama of wiretapping Trump Towers during the presidential campaign.

In 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met South Korean officials for the first time since taking office.

Sports Events Today

In 1949, Donald Bradman played the last innings in 1st-class cricket.

In 1977, North Carolina defeated Virginia in the 24th ACC Men’s Basketball tournament.

In 1981, Scott Hamilton won Men's Figure Skating Champions in Hartford.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1936, actors Victor McLaglen and Bette Davis won Academy Awards for "Mutiny on the Bounty" at the 8th Academy Awards.

In 1956, King Kong was broadcasted on television for the first time.

In 1959, actors Susan Hayward and David Niven won Golden Globe awards for "The Defiant Ones" at the 16th Golden Globes.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1944 Max Jacob, a French poet, writer, and critic who played an important role in giving a new direction to modern poetry. 2 1953 Joseph Stalin, a political leader and dictator who Led the Soviet Union from 1922 until his death in 1953. He is known for elevating Russia to world power and also for causing millions of deaths during his rule. 3 1990 Gary Merrill, American TV, film, and stage artist who is known for his performance in 'All about Eve and 'Destination Inner Space. 4 2015 James McCann, an Irish entertainer and folk musician who was a member of the folk group, The Dubliners from 1974 until 1979. 5 2016 Ray Tomlinson, an American computer programmer who invented the first email system.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1974 Eva Mendes, is an American actor best known for her role in ‘Hitch', 'Ghost Rider' and '2 Fast 2 Furious'. She has also appeared in the lists of Most Desirable Women. 2 1986 Dominique McElligott, an Irish actor best known for her appearances in The Boys, The Astronaut Wives Club, and the Netflix series House of Cards. 3 1963 Saurabh Shukla, a National Award-winning Indian actor, director, and screenwriter best known for his roles in Jolly LLB, PK, and Raid. 4 1998 Sangita Phogat, a wrestler who was the inspiration behind the Bollywood film Dangal. 5 1946 Murray Head, an English actor, and singer widely known for his international hit songs, "Superstar" and "One Night in Bangkok". 6 1990 Pallavi Sharda, an Australian actress, and Bharatanatyam dancer who got featured in the 40 most influential Asian Australians list at the first Asian-Australian Leadership Summit in 2019. 7 1999 Justin Skyler Fields is an American football quarterback for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League.

