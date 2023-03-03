Today in History, 3 March: What Happened on this Day

Today in History, 3 March: So the month of love has already passed and we have successfully entered another month of 2023. It’s the third day of March. Most of us would take it as just an ordinary day but wouldn’t it be interesting to know the historical importance of this day? Today, the Paris Opera opened with a performance of Pomone by composer Robert Cambert, Henry Clay played an important role in winning the passage of the Missouri Compromise.

The Russian emperor Alexander II issued the Emancipation Manifesto, and the last remnant of the Ottoman empire in Turkey was abolished. To know about more events that took place on this day, keep on reading the article as it gets interesting ahead.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1671, the Paris Opéra first opened, with a performance of Pomone by composer Robert Cambert.

In 1861, the Russian emperor Alexander II issued the Emancipation Manifesto, which declared the freeing of the serfs.

In 1820, Henry Clay helped win passage of the Missouri Compromise, which later divided the United States over the issue of slavery.

In 1918, the second of two treaties of Brest-Litovsk reached opposition between the Central Powers and Soviet Russia during World War I.

In 1923, the first issue of the American weekly news magazine, ‘Time’ was published.

In 1924, the last remains of the Ottoman empire in Turkey got abolished leading to the reformation of the country under Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

In 1931, the Star-Spangled Banner was officially adopted as the national anthem of the United States by an act of Congress.

In 1934, American bank robber John Dillinger escaped from prison at Crown Point, Indiana.

In 1938, the world’s fastest steam locomotive was built that could reach the speed of over 100 miles per hour.

In 1974, more than 300 people died in a crash of a Turkish Airlines jet as it plunged to the ground near Paris, France.

In 1985, the first episode of the sitcom, ‘Moonlighting’ aired on American television.

In 1991, Rodney King was brutally beaten by the police officers that were released in 1992, causing large scale riots in the city.

Sports Events Today

In 1920, the Montreal Canadiens set an NHL record for the highest number of goals in a game with a 16-3 rout of the Quebec Bulldogs.

In 1985, Willie Shoemaker became the first jockey to win $100 million in career purses after riding Lord at War to victory at the Santa Anita Handicap in Arcadia, Calif.

In 1987, Mike Tyson won the WBA heavyweight crown with a unanimous 12-round decision over James “Bonecrusher” Smith in Las Vegas.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1975, John Wayne and Barbra Streisand, Alan Alda, Telly Savalas & Mary Tyler Moore won People's Choice Awards.

In 2005, American rapper 50 Cent releases his album “The Massacre” which received the Grammy award nomination for Best Rap Album.

In 2010, "Alice in Wonderland", starring Johnny Depp and Mia Wasikowska was released.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death Year Personality 1 1703 Robert Hooke, English physicist who discovered the law of elasticity, popularly known as Hooke’s law. 2 1706 Johann Pachelbel, a German composer globally recognized for his works for organs. His organ compositions show knowledge of Italian forms derived from Girolamo Frescobaldi through Johann Jakob Froberger. 3 1707 Aurangzeb, third son of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz. He was the last of the great Mughal emperors. Under his rule, the Mughal empire reached its greatest extent. 4 1983 Hergé, originally known by Georgés Remi, was a Belgian cartoonist who brought a comic strip hero, Tintin into existence. 5 1987 Danny Kaye, originally known as David Daniel Kaminsky, Kaye was a great actor and comedian who later became known for his involvement with humanitarian causes.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth Year Personality 1 1839 Jamsetji Tata, Indian philanthropist and entrepreneur who founded the Tata Group, India’s biggest conglomerate company. 2 1847 Alexander Graham Bell, scientist, inventor, and engineer who invented the first functional telephone. Bell is also known for his groundbreaking work in aeronautics, hydrofoils, and optical telecommunications. 3 1945 George Miller, an Australian director, screenwriter, and producer who worked in a diverse range of genres but is best known for the futuristic action series Mad Max 4 1958 Miranda Richardson, an English actress who made her debut playing Ruth Ellis in Dance with a Stranger 5 1997 Camila Cabello, American singer, and songwriter who rose to fame as a member of the girl band, Fifth Harmony that became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. 6 1977 Jason Crabb, Dove Award-winning musician has been the lead vocalist for the group, The Crabb Family. Widely appreciated for some of his songs like Sometimes I cry, Love is Stronger. 7 1982 Jessica Biel, one of Hollywood's most famous actresses. She made her debut with a TV series called, 7th Heaven which later helped her emerge as a breakout star. 8 2003 Thomas Barbusca, an American actor and model who began his career in the advertisement industry. He is known for his performance in projects like The Mick’s

