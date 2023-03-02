Today in History, 2nd March: What Happened on this Day

Today in History, 2 March: Two months of 2023 have already passed, and we have reached the 2nd day of March. It may feel like just another day in another year. However, most of you would be amazed to know the importance of this day, March 2nd.

The former prime minister of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru, formally inaugurated the Ammonium Sulphate of Sindri Factory, the first Government-owned company. The first German military units entered Bulgaria after joining the Axis Pact. Three highly renowned Indian personalities were born and two died.

Keep on reading the article to get to know about other events that took place on this day (Mar. 2) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1498, Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama and his fleet reached the Island of Mozambique on their first voyage to India.

In 1796, Napoleon Bonaparte was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the French Army in Italy.

In 1865, Confederate forces under General Jubal A. Early suffered a massive defeat that destroyed Southern resistance in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, during the American Civil War, leading to the collapse of the Confederacy the following month.

In 1952, Indian Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru formally inaugurated the Sindri factory for the production of ammonium sulphate.

In 1955, the counterpart of the elementary particle bottom quark, the top quark, came into existence.

In 1956, Morocco gained independence from France.

In 1970, the prime minister of Rhodesia, Ian Smith attempted to prevent the institution of black majority rule by breaking ties with the United Kingdom.

In 1983, the compact disc (CD) was launched in North America and Europe, revolutionizing the music and video industry.

In 1995, the search engine Yahoo was incorporated.

In 2009, João Bernardo Vieira, the president of Guinea-Bissau, was assassinated by government soldiers, resulting in years of turmoil between Vieira and the military.

Sports Events Today

In 1898, Australian batsman, Joe Darling made 160 runs in 171 minutes, leading Australia to a 6-wicket 5th Test win over England in Sydney.

In 1929, George Hainsworth became the first NHL goaltender to record 20 shutouts in one season when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins.

In 1962, Wilt Chamberlain, an American professional basketball player who played at the centre position of Philadelphia became the first NBA player to score 100 points in a single game, in the Warriors' 169-147 win over the NY Knicks in Hershey.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1965, The Sound of Music premiered, which was a film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical play.

In 1933, the landmark monster movie, King Kong premiered. It became the first significant feature film to feature an animated character.

In 2014, Matthew McConaughey won the Best Actor Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club at the 86th Academy Awards.

Notable Deaths on this Day

S.No Death Year Personality 1 1855 Nicholas 1, Tsar of Russia (1825-55) 2 1930 D.H. Lawrence, famous writer and poet known for his novels: ‘Sons and Lovers’, ‘The Rainbow’ and ‘Women in Love’) 3 1938 Chandra Kumar Agarwala, a gifted writer, poet, journalist from Assam. He was titled ‘Pratimar Khonikor’ in Assamese literature. 4 1949 Sarojini Naidu, popularly called the “Nightingale of India”. She was a political activist who is known for her struggle during the Indian independence movement 5 1987 Randolph Scott, One of Hollywood's greatest stars. He became one of the top box office stars of the 1950s and, in the Westerns of Budd Boetticher. 6 1999 Dusty Springfield, known initially as Mary Isabel Catherine Bernadette O’Brien was a British vocalist who emerged as an icon during the 1960s beat boom

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth Year Personality 1 1904 Dr. Seuss, American writer and illustrator known for his popular children’s books 2 1931 Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet politician and who served as the general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union during the final years of the Cold War 3 1933 Anandji Virji Shah, an Indian music director who won the Filmfare award for Best Music Director, for Kora Kagaz. Also, in 1992 he became the recipient of the Padma Shri award, India's fourth-highest civilian honor. 4 1963 Vidyasagar, an Indian composer and singer who works in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. He is the recipient of the National Award and five Filmfare Awards 5 1968 Daniel Craig, one of the most recognized faces of British theatre who worked as James Bond in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall 6 1977 Chris Martin, English singer and frontman of the acclaimed rock band Coldplay, known for songs “Yellow” and “Paradise” 7 1979 Gayatri Asokan, a playback singer who works in Malayalam cinema. 8 1990 Luke Combs, one of the rising country music artists. Known for his soulful music, Combs has won four Academy of Country Music Awards and two iHeartRadio music awards.

Also Read: Today in History (1st March)

Also Read: Today in History (28th Feb)