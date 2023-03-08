Today in History, 8 March: What Happened on this Day

Today in History, 8 March: Finally the festival of colors has arrived. While most of you will be enjoying the celebrations today, we are making your day more special by telling you about some interesting events that happened on this day. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Today is the day when the US performed its nuclear test at the Nevada Test Site, Australia defeated India by 85 runs at the ICC Women's Cricket T20 World Cup, Walter Cronkite signed off as anchorman of "CBS Evening News" and America registered 521 cases of COVID-19 with 21 deaths across 33 states. Read the below sections to know more interesting events.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1531, Henry VIII was recognized as the supreme head of the Church in England by the Convocation of Canterbury.

In 1702, Anne Stuart became the Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland following the death of William III.

In 1799, Napoleon Bonaparte's forces captured the city of Jaffa from the Ottoman Empire in Palestine.

In 1929, the US worker union commission reported slavery in Liberia.

In 1934, Edwin Hubble’s photo showed as many galaxies as the stars in the Milky Way.

In 1942, Japanese forces captured Rangoon, Burma.

In 1973, the US performed a nuclear test at the Nevada Test Site.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump authorized tariffs on steel and aluminum, excluding Canada and Mexico.

In 2020, America registered 521 cases of COVID-19 with 21 deaths across 33 states.

In 2022 US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports with the UK.

Sports Events Today

In 1958, Maryland defeated North Carolina in the 5th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

In 1986, Martina Navratilova became the first tennis player to earn $10 million.

In 2020, Australia defeated India by 85 runs at the ICC Women's Cricket T20 World Cup.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1851, Dion Boucicault's play "Love in a Maze" premiered in London.

In 1981, Walter Cronkite signed off as anchorman of "CBS Evening News".

In 2010, "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" won three Golden Raspberry Awards at the 30th Golden Raspberry Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1930 William Howard Taft was the 27th president of the United States and served from 1990 to 1913. Just a few years after stepping down as the President, he was appointed Chief Justice of the United States. 2 1942 Vinod Mehta was an Indian journalist, political commentator, and editor. He was the founding editor-in-chief of Outlook from 1995 to 2012. 3 2004 Robert Pastorelli was an American actor who made his acting debut in 1983 with the series called, ‘Knight Rider’. He was known for supporting roles in films such as ‘Dances with Wolves,’ and ‘Eraser. 4 2015 Sam Simon, was an American director, writer, producer, philanthropist, and animal rights activist who co-developed the TV series, 'The Simpsons'. 5 2016 George Martin often referred to as the ‘Fifth Beatle’ dedicated his entire life to serving as a record producer and composer of the Beatles.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1953 Vasundhara Raje is an Indian politician who is currently serving as a national vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She also served as the CM of Rajasthan twice between 2003 to 2008 and 2013 to 2018. 2 1964 Amarjeet Sohi is a Canadian politician currently serving as the 36th and current mayor of Edmonton since October 26th, 2021. 3 1974 Fardeen Khan is an Indian actor recognized for his movies like ‘No Entry’, ‘Fida’, and ‘All the best’. He is also the recipient of the Best debutant award for Prem Aggan in 1999. 4 1977 James Van Der Beek is an American actor best known for his portrayal of Dawson Leery in the WB series Dawson's Creek and Johnny "Mox" Moxon in Varsity Blues. 5 1987 Devon Graye is an American actor prominently known for playing Dexter in the television series ‘Dexter’. Graye has also guest-starred in various TV programs such as ‘Close to Home’, ' Bones' and ‘The Night Shift’. 6 1989 Robbie Hummel is an American former professional basketball player and current TV commentator. He is a recipient of a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

