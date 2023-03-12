Today in History, 12 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 12 March: Every day comes with a new beginning and a lot of learning. While you may be involved in numerous activities to pass your Sunday, we are here to enlighten your holiday with some interesting facts about this day. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1365, the University of Vienna was founded.

In 1884, Mississippi established 1st US state college for women.

In 1894, Coca-Cola was sold in bottles for the first time in a candy store in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

In 1918, Vladimir Lenin changed Russia’s capital from Petrograd to Moscow.

In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi embarked on his Salt March.

In 1938, Nazi Germany invaded Austria.

In 1995, Congress lost the national election in India.

In 2003, Elizabeth Smart was found after having been missing for 9 months.

In 2012, 45 people, including children, were massacred by the Syrian Army in Homs.

In 2018, tens of thousands of farmers from Maharashtra ended protests over loan waivers, prices, and land rights.

Sports Events Today

In 1985, Brian Lara scored 139 runs in an ODI against Australia.

In 1987, David Robinson scored 50 points in an NCAA basketball game.

In 1989, Alabama defeated Florida by 72-60 in the 30th SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1919 George Bernard Shaw's comedy play "Augustus Does His Bit" premiered in NYC.

In 1985, Tom Selleck won favorite Male TV Performer at the 11th People's Choice Awards.

In 2002, the animated film "Ice Age" directed by Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha premiered.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1914 George Westinghouse was an American Entrepreneur and Engineer who invented the ‘Railway Air Brake’. He also came up with over 300 inventions and managed more than 60 companies in his lifetime. 2 1927 Robert Ludlum was an American author of 27 thriller novels, best known as the creator of Jason Bourne from the original The Bourne Trilogy series. 3 1989 Maurice Evans was an English actor best known for his roles as Dr. Zaius in the film ‘Planet of the Apes’ and Maurice in Bewitched. 4 1987 Woody Hayes, an American football player, and coach dedicated his life to the game. After his service in World War II, he was recruited by Denison University where he served as a head coach for two years. 5 2003 Lynne Thigpen was an American actress who gained worldwide fame for portraying "The Chief" of ACME in the various Carmen Sandiego television series.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1784 William Buckland was an English paleontologist and geologist who wrote the first account of a dinosaur fossil. 2 1863 Vladimir Vernadsky was a mineralogist and geochemist who is regarded as one of the founders of geochemistry, biogeochemistry, and radiogeology. 3 1964 Falguni Pathak, known as the Dandiya Queen, is an Indian singer and composer who ruled the 90s with her popular tracks such as Maine Payal hai Chhankai. 4 1983 Atif Aslam is a Pakistani singer and songwriter who gained massive recognition through his music in both India and Pakistan. His Bollywood song, Tera Hone Laga Hoon turned out to be a big hit. 5 1984 Jaimie Alexander is an American actress best known for her roles in the films and TV series ‘Thor,’‘ Blindspot 'and ‘Kyle XY’. 6 1984 Shreya Ghoshal is an Indian singer who rose to fame in the singing reality show Sa Ra Ga Ma and is now one of the most notable singers in India. 7 1970 Neal Katyal American lawyer who was the former Principal Deputy Solicitor General and Acting Solicitor General of the United States in President Obama’s administration.

