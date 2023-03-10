Today in History, 10 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 10 March: So the festival of colors is gone and we have entered yet another day of March. While it may seem like a usual day, we have brought some historical facts that will help you know about this day's importance. Today is the day Purdue University (Indiana) admitted its 1st student, the Republic of China officially abolished slavery, and Merrick Garland was confirmed as US Attorney General by the US Senate. Apart from these, there were many exciting events that happened today. To know about them, read the below sections;

Historical Events On This Day

In 1849, Abraham Lincoln became the first US president to apply for a patent for a device to lift a boat over shoals and obstructions.

In 1862 Great Britain & France recognized the independence of Zanzibar.

In 1864, Ulysses S. Grant was named commander of the Union armies.

In 1874, Purdue University (Indiana) admitted its 1st student.

In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell was granted his telephone patent. After a few days, he made his first telephone call to Watson.

In 1910, the Republic of China officially abolished slavery.

In 1939, 17 villages were damaged by hailstones in Hyderabad, India.

In 2020, the Russian lower house of Parliament passed legislation to allow Vladimir Putin to hold the office of President for life.

In 2021, Merrick Garland was confirmed as US Attorney General by the US Senate.

In 2022, the global death toll from COVID-19 was estimated at 18.2 million as per a new study by Washington University.

Sports Events Today

In 1934, Roger Turner won the US Men's Figure Skating championship.

In 1985, India defeated Pakistan in the World Championship of Cricket.

In 2012, Louisville defeated Cincinnati by 50-44 in the 33rd Big East Men's Basketball Tournament.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1938, Spencer Tracy & Luise Rainer won academy awards for the biographical film "The Life of Emile Zola" at the 10th Academy Awards.

In 1959, Tennessee Williams' "Sweet Bird of Youth" premiered in NYC.

In 1978, "The Incredible Hulk", starring Bill Bixby as David Banner, premiered on CBS

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1872 Giuseppe Mazzini was an Italian activist and leader who worked for the unification of Italy. He wanted to free the nation from various rulers and established a democratic unity with its capital in Rome. 2 1887 Savitribai Phule, was an eminent Indian philanthropist, educationist, social reformer, and poet. She is known for starting the first native school for girls in Pune. 3 1966 Mari Susette Sandoz was a Nebraska novelist, biographer, and lecturer who extensively wrote about pioneer life and the Plains Indians. 4 1986 Ray Milland, actor, and director whose screen career ran from 1929 to 1985. He is best known for his films ‘The Lost Weekend’ and ‘Reap the Wild Wind’. 5 2007 Ernie Ladd was an American professional football player and professional wrestler. He took up professional wrestling during the AFL offseason, and after a knee injury ended his football career turned to it full-time in 1969.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1947 Kim Campbell is a Canadian lawyer, diplomat, and writer who served as the 19th prime minister of Canada from June 25 to November 4, 1993. 2 1949 Sam Rainsy is a Cambodian politician, economist, and activist who served as the leader of the opposition from January 2015 to November 2015. He is credited with founding the major political party from 2013 to 2017 known as the Cambodia National Rescue Party. 3 1973 Eva Herzigová is a Czech supermodel and actress who began her modeling career after winning a beauty contest in 1989. She is the recipient of the Best Actress award for Just for the Time Being at the New York International Independent Film & Video Festival. 4 1982 Thomas Steven Middleditch is a Canadian and American comedian and screenwriter known for his role as Richard Hendricks in the HBO series, Silicon Valley. 5 1995 Sanne Vloet is Victoria’s Secret model who has been featured in magazines like Vogue and Marie Claire. She also owns a lifestyle YouTube channel. 6 2002 Christopher Keon Johnson is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Portland Trail Blazers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

