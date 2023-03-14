Today in History, 14 March: What Happened on this Day?
Today in History, 14 March: Here we are on yet another day of March, and just like every other day, we have some interesting facts about today that you will find intriguing enough to read till the end. So, let’s get started. Today is the day when the Amsterdam Social-Democratic Party (SDP) was formed, Serbia and Turkey signed a peace treaty, US President Warren G. Harding became the first president to pay taxes and Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops out of Syria. Keep on reading the article to know more.
Historical Events On This Day
- In 1644, England granted a patent for Providence Plantations.
- In 1689, Scotland dismissed William III & Mary Stuart as king & queen.
- In 1900, Dutch botanist Hugo de Vries rediscovered Gregor Mendel's laws of heredity and genetics.
- In 1903, the first national bird reservation was established in Sebastian, Florida.
- In 1909, Amsterdam Social-Democratic Party (SDP) was formed.
- In 1914, a peace treaty was signed between Serbia & Turkey.
- In 1923, US President Warren G. Harding became the first president to pay taxes.
- In 2013, 25 people were killed and 50 got wounded by a series of car bombings in Baghdad, Iraq.
- In 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops out of Syria.
- In 2018, Finland got named the world's happiest country, and Burundi was the unhappiest in World Happiness Report.
Sports Events Today
- In 1982 Sidath Wettimuny scored Sri Lanka's first Test Cricket century.
- In 1996, Australia defeated West Indies by 5 runs in the semi-World Cup.
- In 2004, Maryland defeated Duke by 95-87 in the 51st ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.
Art and Culture Events Today
- In 1940, The Road to Singapore" directed by Victor Schertzinger premiered.
- In 1946, the American film, "Gilda", starring Rita Hayworth and Glenn Ford premiered.
- In 1971, Barbra Streisand appeared on "The Burt Bacharach Special" on CBS TV.
Notable Deaths On This Day
|
S.No
|
Death year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1883
|
Karl Marx was a 19th-century philosopher, a political economist known for his theory of Marxism. Marx is highly known for his understanding of history and socioeconomic amendment.
|
2
|
1975
|
Susan Hayward was an American actress who started her career as a supermodel and then moved to act in Hollywood. Hayward is best known for her movies, I'll Cry Tomorrow and My Foolish Heart.
|
3
|
2010
|
Peter Graves was an American actor best remembered for his character ‘Jim Phelps’ in the television series ‘Mission: Impossible.’
|
4
|
2018
|
Stephen Hawking was an English theoretical physicist, author, cosmologist, and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge.
|
5
|
2018
|
Narendra Jha was an Indian actor best known for his work in Bollywood productions. Jha is remembered for his performances in films like Haider, Raees, and Ghayal Once Again.
Famous Birthdays On This Day
|
S.No
|
Birth year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1879
|
Albert Einstein, known as the father of Modern Physics, Einstein is considered the greatest physicist who developed the Theory of Relativity
|
2
|
1948
|
Billy Crystal is an American actor, television host, filmmaker, comedian, and singer who has hosted the academy award nine times.
|
3
|
1965
|
Aamir Khan is an Indian actor known for his interesting choice of film scripts. Aamir is best known for his roles in movies like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, and PK.
|
4
|
1973
|
Rohit Shetty is an Indian film director, writer, and producer who works in Hindi cinema. Shetyy’s breakthrough came with the comedy film franchise Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, and Golmaal 3.
|
5
|
1976
|
Daniel Gillies is a Canadian-New Zealander actor best known for the role of ‘Elijah Mikaelson’ in the TV series ‘The Vampire Diaries.
|
6
|
1984
|
Gary Ablett Jr is a former professional Australian rules footballer who played for the Geelong Football Club and Gold Coast Suns in the Australian Football League.
|
7
|
1995
|
Sandy Walsh is a professional footballer who plays as a right-back for the Belgian Pro League club Mechelen. He represented the Netherlands at youth international and won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship.
