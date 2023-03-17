Today in History, 17 March: What Happened on this Day?
Today in History, 17 March: More than half of this month has passed and we have entered yet another day. While you may be engaged in your daily routine we are here to make your day more significant by letting you know about the historical significance of today. On this day, Italy was unified into a single kingdom under Victor Emmanuel II, Albert Einstein finished his scientific paper detailing his Quantum Theory of Light and Nathaniel Niles won the US Men's Figure Skating championship. Skim through the below sections to know more interesting events that happened today.
Historical Events On This Day
- In 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan reached the Philippines.
- In 1537, French troops invaded Flanders.
- In 1762, the first St Patrick's Day parade was held in NYC.
- In 1776, British forces evacuated Boston to Nova Scotia during Revolutionary War.
- In 1824, a trade agreement was signed between Britain & Netherlands.
- In 1861, Italy was unified into a single kingdom under Victor Emmanuel II.
- In 1871, the National Association of Professional Base-Ball players was organized.
- In 1905, Albert Einstein finished his scientific paper detailing his Quantum Theory of Light.
- In 1913, Uruguayan Air Force was founded.
- In 2019, US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announces her presidential bid.
Sports Events Today
- In 1918, Nathaniel Niles won the US Men's Figure Skating championship.
- In 1987 Sunil Gavaskar ended his Test career with an inning of 96 v Pak.
- In 2013, Ole Miss defeated Florida by 66-63 in the 54th SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.
Art and Culture Events Today
- In 1960, one of the first French New Wave films, "Breathless", directed by Jean-Luc Godard was released.
- In 1972, Ringo Starr released the single "Back off Boogaloo" in the UK.
- In 1992, Julia Roberts won the honor of Favorite Actress In A Dramatic Motion Picture for ‘Dying Young’ and ‘Hook’ at the 18th People's Choice Award
Notable Deaths On This Day
|
S.No
|
Death year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1956
|
Irène Joliot-Curie was a French physicist and politician who along with her husband won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1935 in recognition of their synthesis of new radioactive elements.
|
2
|
1957
|
Ramon Magsaysay was the seventh president of the Philippines. He was the defense secretary of the Philippines who defeated the communist-led Hukbalahap (HUK) movement and restored law and order.
|
3
|
1993
|
Helen Hays was an American stage and screen actress for earned massive recognition for her portrayal of Queen Victoria and other regal ladies in stage plays. Hays was often regarded as the ‘First Lady of the American Theater’.
|
4
|
2020
|
Lyle Waggoner is an American actor and former model best recognized for playing the role of Steve Trevor on the 'Wonder Woman television series.
|
5
|
2020
|
Roger Mayweather, popularly known as Black Mamba, is an American boxer turned boxing trainer who started his boxing career as a teenager and later became a two-division world champion.
Famous Birthdays On This Day
|
S.No
|
Birth year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1951
|
Kurt Russell is an American actor best known for his movies like Silkwood’, ‘Backdraft’, and, ‘Big Trouble In Little China.
|
2
|
1955
|
Gary Sinise is an American actor, director, and producer best known for playing ‘George Milton’ in ‘Of Mice and Men’ and ‘Lt. Dan Taylor’ in ‘Forrest Gump.’
|
3
|
1962
|
Kalpana Chawla was an Indian-born American Astronaut who was the first Indian woman who went to space. She died in the Space Shuttle ‘Columbia disaster.
|
4
|
1976
|
Cynthia Daniel is an American actor and photographer best known for playing the role of ‘Elizabeth Wakefield in the TV Series ‘Sweet Valley High’.
|
5
|
1979
|
Andrew Ference is a Canadian former professional ice hockey defenseman who played for Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, and Boston Bruins.
|
6
|
1990
|
Andrew Hozier-Byrne is an Irish singer and songwriter highly recognized for his single Take Me to Church. He is a two-time Billboard Music Award winner.
|
7
|
1990
|
Saina Nehwal is an Indian badminton player who falls under the list of top women's badminton players who have won various championships.
Also Read: Today in History (15th March)