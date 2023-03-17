Today in History, 17 March: What Happened on this Day?

What happened today in history (17th March)?

Seattle authorized the 1st municipal employment office in the USA, Nikola Tesla explained the process of the ball lightning formation, the Jharkhand Party was founded in India, and more.

Which famous personality was born on this day (17th March)?

American actor Cynthia Daniel, Astronaut Kalpana Chawla, former Canadian professional Andrew Ference, and Irish singer Andrew Hozier-Byrne were born on this day.

What sports events happened today?

Nathaniel Niles won the US Men's Figure Skating championship, Sunil Gavaskar ended his Test career with an inning of 96 v Pak, Ole Miss defeated Florida by 66-63 in the 54th SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, and more.