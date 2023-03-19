Today in History, 19 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 19 March: Did you know that this day holds significant historical significance? If you are wondering what the events that happened today are, we are here to cover the major incidents that took place. So, without further ado let’s get started.

Today is the day when Russia captured the Ukrainian naval base in Sevastopol, Karen Uhlenbeck became the first woman to win the mathematics Abel Prize and San Francisco defeated La Salle by 77-63 in the 17th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship. Keep on reading the entire article to know about more interesting events that happened today.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1877, Australia defeated England by 45 runs in the very first Test match.

In 1918, US Congress authorized time zones and approved daylight saving time.

In 1931, Nevada legalized gambling.

In 1972, India and Bangladesh signed a friendship treaty.

In 1995, the Finnish Social Democratic Party won the parliamentary election

In 2004, Taiwanese president Chen Shui-bian was shot right before the country's presidential election on March 20.

In 2013, 16 people were killed by mudslides in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In 2014, Russia captured the Ukrainian naval base in Sevastopol.

In 2019, Karen Uhlenbeck became the first woman to win the mathematics Abel Prize.

In 2019 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced his resignation after serving 30 years.

Sports Events Today

In 1954, Clyde Walcott, Everton Weekes, and Frank Worrell scored centuries in the first innings of the drawn 4th Test v England at Port of Spain.

In 1955, San Francisco defeated La Salle by 77-63 in the 17th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 1989, Kurt Browning won the Men's Figure Skating Championship in Paris.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1953, Gary Cooper and Shirley Booth won Oscars for the "Greatest Show on Earth" at the 25th Academy Awards.

In 1977 the last episode of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" premiered on CBS.

In 1984, the American sitcom "Kate & Allie", starring Susan Saint James and Jane Curtin premiered on CBS TV.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1595 Guru Hargobind was the sixth of the Sikh gurus who is credited to have organized the first Sikh army that resulted in giving the military identity to the community. 2 1947 Richard Beckinsale was an English actor who became one of the most discussed celebrities of the 70s. He is best known for the role of Lennie Godber in ‘Porridge’. 3 1962 Vasily Iosifovich Stalin was the son of Soviet revolutionary and politician Joseph Stalin who ruled the Soviet Union for three decades. 4 2006 Mohammad Ali, also known as “Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat,” was a Pakistani actor who made his debut in the 1962 art film ‘Chiragh Jalta Raha’. 5 2008 Hugo Maurice Julien Claus was a Belgian author who wrote in Dutch. Cluas is best known for his novels such as The Sorrow of Belgium and De Metsiers.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1955 Walter Bruce Willis is a retired American actor best known for playing David Addison Jr in ‘Moonlighting’ and films like ‘Die Hard’ and ‘The Sixth Sense.’ 2 1958 Fred Stoller is an American actor, stand-up comedian, and author who is best known for portraying Gerard on Everybody Loves Raymond. 3 1973 Meritxell Batet Lamaña s a Spanish jurist and politician member of the Socialists' Party of Catalonia, currently serving as President of the Congress of Deputies. 4 1976 Andre Lloyd Miller is an American former professional basketball player and the current head coach for the Grand Rapids Gold. 5 1984 Tanushree Dutta is an Indian actress and model who won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 2004. Dutta is best known for Bollywood movies like Dhol and Bhagam Bhag. 6 1986 Anne Vyalitsyna is a Russian-American model who rose to fame for her ten consecutive annual appearances in the ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.’ 7 1999 Nico Collins is an American football wide receiver for the Houston Texans of the National Football League (NFL). He made his NFL debut in the Texans' Week 1 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

