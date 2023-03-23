Today in History, 23 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 23 March: We have successfully entered the 23rd of March and quickly moving toward the end. While you must be occupied with several activities of the day, we are here to expand your knowledge about the historical events that happened today. So, without drifting away from the topic, let’s get started.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1026, Conrad II crowned himself the King of Italy.

In 1153, the Treaty of Konstanz took place between Frederick I "Barbarossa" & Pope Eugene III.

In 1579, Friesland joined the Union of Utrecht.

In 1630, French troops occupied Pinerolo Piedmont.

In 1794, Lt-general Tadeusz Kościuszko returned to Poland.

In 1920, the Perserikatan Communist of India (PKI) political party was formed.

In 1931, Indian independence fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged after conducting an assassination and a bombing.

In 1942, over 2,500 Jews were massacred in Lublin.

In 1943, German counterattacks on US lines in Tunisia.

In 2004 Andhra Pradesh Federation of Trade Unions held its first conference in Hyderabad, India.

Sports Events Today

In 1930, Maribel Vinson won the US Ladies' Figure Skating championship.

In 1948, Kentucky defeated Baylor by 58-42 in the 10th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 1994, Kapil Dev played his last test cricket.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1933, Kroll Opera opened in Berlin.

In 1950, "Great to Be Alive" opened at Winter Garden Theater NYC for 52 performances.

In 1968, Reprise Records released "Song To A Seagull" which was the debut album of Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1931 Bhagat Singh was an Indian freedom fighter who played an important role in the Indian Independence movement against British colonial rule. 2 1934 George Segal was an American Actor who became one of the most recognized faces of Hollywood in the 1960s and 70s. He made quite a reputation with films like ‘For the Boys and ‘Flirting with Disaster’. 3 1964 Peter Lorre was a Hungary-born American actor best remembered for portraying evil roles. Some of his popular movies are Stranger on the Third Floor and Arsenic and Old Lace. 4 2011 Elizabeth Taylor was an actress who was considered to be one of the best actresses of classic Hollywood cinema. Taylor is best known for films like Cleopatra and National Velvet. 5 2022 Madeleine Albright was the first female United States Secretary of State who served from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton. She was also a New York Times bestselling author.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1942 Michael Haneke is an Austrian film director and screenwriter whose directorial debut, The Seventh Continent, won the Bronze Leopard at the Locarno International Film Festival in 1989. 2 1957 Amanda Plummer is an American-Canadian actress best recognized for her performances in films like Catching Fire, The Hunger Games, and Pulp Fiction. 3 1971 Hiroyoshi Yamamoto is a Japanese professional wrestler who currently works for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He is a four-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion 4 1974 Jaume Collet-Serra is a Spanish-American film director and producer who directed the horror films, The Shallows, House of Wax, and Orphan. 5 1983 Mo Farah is a long-distance runner who gained prominence after his 10,000-meter and 5,000-meter wins at the 2012 London Olympics. 6 1985 Maurice Christopher Jones-Drew is an American former football running back who played in the National Football League (NFL) for nine seasons 7 1995 Victoria Pedretti is an American actress who rose to fame after her role as Eleanor "Nell" in the Netflix anthology series, The Haunting.

