Today in History, 25 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 25 March: Did you know that today marks some of the most important historical events along with birthdays and death anniversaries of famous personalities? You may not know about the importance of this day but we are sure that by the end of this article, you will know enough. Let’s start by giving you a sneak peek right away. Today is the day when the Pact of Belgrade was signed between Yugoslavia and Italy, German troops assassinated 335 residents of Rome and UCLA won its 6th consecutive national basketball title. Skim through the below sections to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 421 BC, the city of Venice was established.

In 1609, Henry Hudson embarked on the journey to explore the Dutch East India Company.

In 1900, the Socialist Party of America was formed in Indianapolis.

In 1918, Belarusian People's Republic was formed.

In 1920, this day was observed as Greek Independence.

In 1924, the Greek parliament selected admiral Paul Koundouriotis as premier.

In 1937, the Pact of Belgrade was signed between Yugoslavia and Italy.

In 1939, a country music chart was introduced in Billboard Magazine.

In 1943, more than 90% of l Dutch physicians strike against Nazi registration.

In 1944, German troops assassinated 335 residents of Rome.

Sports Events Today

In 1958, Sugar Ray Robinson became the first boxing champ to win 5 times.

In 1967, UCLA defeated Dayton by 79-64 in the 29th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

In 1972, UCLA won its 6th consecutive national basketball title.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1954, William Holden and Audrey Hepburn won Oscars awards in the best actor and actress category at the 26th Academy Awards.

In 1974, Barbra Streisand recorded the album "Butterfly".

In 1985, F. Murray Abraham and Sally Field won Oscars at the 57th Academy Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.No Death year Personality 1 1918 Claude Debussy was a well-known French composer who fell under the list of most influential composers of the late 19th and 20th centuries. 2 1992 Nancy Walker was an American actress and comedian best remembered for her roles as Mildred on McMillan and Wife and Ida Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. 3 2006 Buck Owens, was an American musician, songwriter, and lead singer of the band Buck Owens and the Buckaroos, which had 21 hits on the chart of Billboard country music. 4 2009 Dan Seals was an American musician who made some great hits in country and pop music. Seals is best remembered for his songs like ‘Meet Me in Montana’ and‘Bop’. 5 2020 Floyd Cardoz was an American chef of Indian origin who was the owner of the New York City eatery Paowalla. His New York restaurant chain was known for melding Indian flavors with western cuisine.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.No Birth year Personality 1 1943 Paul Michael Glaser is an American actor and director best recognized for playing Detective David Starsky in the 1970s TV series ‘Starsky & Hutch’. 2 1965 Sarah Jessica Parker is an established American actress and producer best known for her portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in the popular TV series ‘Sex and the City’. 3 1966 Thomas Michael Glavine is a former American professional baseball pitcher who played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, for the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. 4 1979 Lee Pace is an American actor who started his career as a theater artist and later established himself in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his performances in Lincoln and Captain Marvel. 5 2000 Jadon Sancho is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a winger at Manchester United. He has been a part of the same since he was fourteen.

Conclusion

