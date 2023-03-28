Today in History, 28 March: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 28 March: Only four days are left till the end of March and soon we’re going to enter another month of 2023. While this day may seem like just another day of this month, it has a crucial historical significance that you’ll get to know in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when Morarji Desai led the Janata Party to victory against the Congress party, 13 Hindus were killed by extremist Sikhs in Ludhiana, India, and North East Queensland was hit by Cyclone Debbie. Skim through the below sections to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1556, Philip II of Spain was formally crowned King of Spain.

In 1774, Britain passed the Coercive Act against Massachusetts.

In 1794, the Louvre museum opened to the public.

In 1804, Ohio passed a law that restricted the movement of Blacks.

In 1809, France defeated Spain in the Battle of Medellin.

In 1854, Great Britain and France declared war on Russia.

In 1977, Morarji Desai led the Janata Party to victory against the Congress party.

In 1986, 13 Hindus were killed by extremist Sikhs in Ludhiana, India.

In 2009, the first cases of H1N1 swine flu originated in the United States.

In 2017, North East Queensland was hit by Cyclone Debbie

In 2017, Kimberley, Western Australia observed the world’s largest dinosaur footprint at 1.7 meters.

Sports Events Today

In 1891, Edward Lawrence won the first world weightlifting championship.

In 1972, Wilt Chamberlain played his last pro basketball game.

In 1977, Marquette defeated North Carolina by 67-59 at the 39th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1971, the last original edition of "The Ed Sullivan Show" broadcasted on CBS TV.

In 1977, Peter Finch and Faye Dunaway won Oscars for "Rocky" at the 49th Academy Awards.

In 1985, Neil Simon's play "Biloxi Blues" premiered in NYC.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1552 Guru Angad Dev was the second of the ten Sikh Gurus who began his spiritual journey as a disciple of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. 2 1941 Virginia Woolf was an English author and novelist who was considered one of the most influential authors of the 20th century. She is best known for her works like ‘Mrs. Dalloway’ and ‘Orlando’. 3 1953 Jim Thorpe was an American Athlete and Olympic Gold Medalist who was regarded as the greatest athlete of the 20th century. He excelled in numerous sports. 4 1969 Dwight D. Eisenhower was the 34th president of the United States from 1953 to 1961 whose 'Atoms for Peace initiative' reduced war tensions. 5 1987 Patrick George Troughton was an actor and Second World War veteran who appeared in numerous TV shows and is best remembered for his performance in ‘Doctor Who’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1955 Reba Nell McEntire is a country music singer best known for her mind-blowing singles, ‘How Blue’ and ‘Somebody Should Leave.’ 2 1970 Vince Vaughn is an American actor, producer, screenwriter, and comedian best known for his roles in movies like ‘The Internship’, and ‘The Break-Up’ 3 1981 Julia O'Hara Stiles is an American actor who began her acting career when she was 11 years old. Stiles is best known for his role as 'Nicky Parsons in the 'Bourne' Film Franchise. 4 1986 Lady Gaga is an American singer-songwriter who became the only female artist to achieve four singles that sold 10 million copies worldwide. 5 1991 Derek Dallas Carr is an American football quarterback who plays for the ‘Oakland Raiders’ of the ‘National Football League (NFL). He is presently one of the highest-paid footballers in NFL history.

