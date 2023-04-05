Today in History, 5 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 5 April: The fifth day of this month has arrived. While you begin your daily chores, let’s take some time to know about the importance this day holds in history. So without further ado, let's get started. Today is the day when PayPal announced the cancellation of a $3.6 million investment in North Carolina, India recorded over 100,000 new daily COVID cases, Stanford defeated Western Kentucky in the 11th NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, and more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 456 BC, Saint Patrick returned to Ireland as a missionary bishop.

In Kitty, Kelley published an unauthorized biography of former US First Lady Nancy Reagan.

In 1992, Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori suspended the constitution and dissolved Congress.

In 2012, 14 people were killed after a severe storm hit Argentina.

In 2013, 60 people were killed in a bus accident in Nigeria.

In 2016, PayPal announced the cancellation of a $3.6 million investment in North Carolina after the state passed anti-gay legislation.

In 2020, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital after he tested COVID positive

In 2021, India recorded over 100,000 new daily COVID cases for the first time.

In 2022, Shanghai extended its lockdown to cover the whole city as a method to prevent the COVID spread.

Sports Events Today

In 1987, Canadian Ice Hockey player, Wayne Gretzky won the 7th straight NHL scoring title.

In 1993, Stanford defeated Western Kentucky by 78-62 in the 11th NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

In 2004, Connecticut defeated Georgia Tech by 82-73 in the 66th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1961, Barbra Streisand appeared on "Jack Paar Show".

In 1965, Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews won Oscars for "My Fair Lady" at the 37th Academy Awards.

In 1984, "Human Comedy" opened at Royale Theater NYC for 13 performances.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1976 Howard Robard Hughes Jr. was a film producer, aerospace engineer, aviator, and philanthropist best known for his roles in movies like 'Hell's Angels,’ 'The Racket’ and 'Scarface’. 2 1994 Kurt Donald Cobain was an American singer-songwriter who was the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of the rock band 'Nirvana'. 3 2014 John Pinette was an American actor, and stand-up comedian best remembered for his powerful voice and relatable observational humor. 4 2020 Shirley Douglas was a Canadian actress and activist who began her acting career in 1950 at the Regina Little Theatre. She is best known for her role in movies like ‘Women Wanted.’ 5 2021 Paul Ritter was an English actor best known for his portrayal of Martin Goodman in the comedy series Friday Night Dinner.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1975 Juicy J is an American rapper, music producer, and songwriter best known for forming the popular rap group ‘Three 6 Mafia' which deals in southern rap. 2 1986 Charlotte Flair is an American professional wrestler, author, and actor who is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion. In 2016, Pro Wrestling Illustrated named her Woman of the Year. 3 1989 Lily James is a renowned English actress best known for her roles in movies like ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Darkest Hour’. She made her big-screen debut with the fantasy film ‘Wrath of the Titans’. 4 1997 Maisie Williams is an English actress best known for her role as Arya Stark, one of the prominent characters of the series ‘Game of Thrones’. 5 1988 Quade Cooper is an Australian rugby player who has represented the Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds and currently plays for the Japanese rugby team Kintetsu Liners.

So these were the major events that happened on 5th April. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

