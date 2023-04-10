Today in History, 10 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 10 April: It's the 10th day of April and we hope that so far this month is going well for you. While you may be occupied with daily events in your day, we are here to tell you about the events that took place in the past that have left this day in history. So without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when USSR performs an atmospheric nuclear test, more than 100 people were killed due to a firework explosion in Kerala and Australia defeated India by 98 runs at the Women’s Cricket World Cup. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 879 BC, Louis III became the King of West Francia.

In 1500, France captured Duke Ludovico Sforza of Milan.

In 1815, Austria declared war on the Kingdom of Naples.

In 1825, the first hotel in Hawaii opened.

In 1827, George Canning became the British Prime Minister.

In 1845, more than 1000 buildings were destroyed in Pittsburgh as a result of the fire.

In 1887, the American president Abraham Lincoln was e-buried with his wife in Springfield.

In 1938, Austria became a state of Germany.

In 1957, USSR performs an atmospheric nuclear test

In 2016, more than 100 people were killed due to a firework explosion at Puttingal Temple in Kerala.

Sports Events Today

In 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first black player of the 20th century who signed an MLB contract.

In 1976, the basketball team Cleveland Cavaliers won their 1st NBA Central Division title.

In 2005, Australia defeated India by 98 runs at the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1956, Philips broadcasted the first Dutch colour TV programs.

In 1967, Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Scofield won Oscar awards at the 39th Academy Awards.

In 1968, Rod Steiger and Katherine Hepburn won Oscar awards for "In the Heat of the Night" at the 40th Academy Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1991 Kevin Peter Hall was an American actor best remembered for the portrayal of monster characters during his career. He portrayed the eponymous Harry in the comedy film Harry and the Hendersons. 2 1992 Peter Mitchell was a British chemist who received a Nobel Prize for Chemistry for his discovery of the chemiosmotic mechanism of ATP synthesis in 1994. 3 1995 Morarji Ranchhodji Desai was an Indian independence activist and politician who was the 4th Prime Minister of India between 1977 to 1979. 4 2010 Dixie Virginia Carter was an American actress best known for playing Julia Sugarbaker on the sitcom ‘Designing Women’ and Gloria Hodge on ‘Desperate Housewives’. 5 2015 Richie Benaud was an Australian cricketer who played for New South Wales and the Australia national cricket team. After his retirement in 1994, he became a commentator.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1974 Henning Wehn is a stand-up comedian known for including common German stereotypes in his performances. He used to work in customer relations, before becoming a comedian. 2 1975 David Harbour is an American actor best for his recognized for his performance in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things.’ He has also been appreciated for his roles in films such as ‘Revolutionary Road’ and the ‘Quantum of Solace’. 3 1975 Terence Lewis is an Indian choreographer recognised for his choreography in Hindi films such as Jhankaar Beats and Lagaan. He also received an American Choreography Award for the latter. 4 1986 Corey Kluber is a professional baseball pitcher who plays for the Major League Baseball team Texas Rangers. Previously, he used to play for the Cleveland Indians. 5 1996 Audrey Whitby is an American actress best known for her role in the comedy reality series ‘Awesomeness TV’. She did theater shows in school which acted as a foundation for her acting skills.

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 10th April. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

Also Read: Today in History (8th April)

Today in History (9th April)