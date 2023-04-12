Today in History, 12 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 12 April: Two days of this week have passed and the weekend is around the corner. Whether you are waiting for this week to end or just living on this day, we are here to tell you some interesting facts about today that make it historically significant. So without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when Harold Washington was elected as the first black mayor of Chicago, Stamasia Portrisi became the first woman to win a marathon, and "Grand Hotel" directed by Edmund Goulding premiered in New York. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1787, the Free African Society of Philadelphia was formed.

In 1862, Union troops occupied Fort Pulaski, Georgia.

In 1919, British Parliament passed a 48-hour work week with minimal wages.

In 1983, Harold Washington was elected as the first black mayor of Chicago.

In 1983, the USSR performed a nuclear test in Eastern Kazakh.

In 1991, the Nepalese Congress Party won the general elections.

In 2013, 11 people were killed and 30 people were injured in mosque attacks across Iraq.

In 2021, Great Britain loosened its COVID-19 restrictions after 175 days.

In 2022, COVID-19 cases passed 500 million worldwide.

In 2022, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined for attending parties during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sports Events Today

In 1896, Stamasia Portrisi became the first woman to win a marathon.

In 1961, Douglas MacArthur declined the offer to become baseball commissioner.

In 1987, Ahmed Salah won the 2nd World Cup marathon.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1932, "Grand Hotel" directed by Edmund Goulding premiered in New York.

In 1990, the Anime TV series "Moomin" first appeared on Tokyo TV.

In 1991, the 15th episode of an American TV program, Entertainment Tonight aired.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1989 Sugar Ray Robinson was considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. From 1943 to 1951, he went on a 91-fight unbeaten streak which is the third longest in the history of boxing. 2 2006 Raaj Kumar was an Indian actor who worked in Hindi films. He is best remembered for his performances in ‘Mother India’ and ‘Dulhan ’. 3 2017 Charlie Quinton Murphy was an American actor, writer, and comedian best remembered for his work in the comedy TV series ‘Chappelle’s Show’. 4 2019 Georgia Engel was an award-winning American actress best remembered for her role as ‘Georgette Franklin Baxter’ in the sitcom ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’. 5 2022 Gilbert Jeremy Gottfried was an American actor and stand-up comedian best known for his exaggerated high-pitched voice and conversational sense of humor.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1946 Ed O’Neill is an American actor and comedian best known for his portrayal of ‘Al Bundy’ in the sitcom ‘Married… with Children’ 2 1947 David Michael Letterman is an American television host and producer best recognized for his long-running talk show ‘Late Show with David Letterman’. 3 1956 Andy Arturo Garcia Menéndez is an actor and director best known for his films like ‘Ocean's Eleven’ and ‘The Godfather Part III’. 4 1994 Saoirse Ronan is an American-born Irish actress best known for roles in period dramas. She got her breakthrough role in 2007 in the film 'Atonement'. 5 1987 Brendon Urie is an American singer and musician best recognized as the lead vocalist of the group ‘Panic! At the Disco.’

