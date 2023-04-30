Today in History, 30 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 30 April: The best day of the week is here. It is Sunday today and to make it more special we are here to celebrate this day’s historical significance by letting you know about some interesting events that happened today. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Today is the day when the Treaty of Westminster was signed between Henry VIII of England and Francis I of France, the American Professional Football Association was reorganized in Akron, Ohio and Barbara Mandrell and George Jones won the 16th Academy of Country Music Awards. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1349, the Jewish community of Radolfzell, Germany was exterminated.

In 1492, Christopher Columbus was given the royal commission by Spanish monarchs.

In 1492, Spain announced the expulsion of Jews.

In 1506, a trade agreement was signed between Philip of Burgundy and England.

In 1527, the Treaty of Westminster was signed between Henry VIII of England and Francis I of France.

In 1763, the member of Parliament and journalist John Wilkes was confined in the Tower of London.

In 1772, John Clais patented the first scale.

In 1789, George Washington was inaugurated as the first President of the United States of America

In 1789, the US Department of the Navy was formed.

Sports Events Today

In 1772, the Game of Billiards was mentioned in the New England Courant.

In 1921, the American Professional Football Association was reorganized in Akron, Ohio.

In 1958, baseball player Ted Williams became the tenth major league player to get 1,000 extra-base hits.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1981, Barbara Mandrell and George Jones won the 16th Academy of Country Music Awards.

In 1992 the final episode of ‘The Cosby Show’ was telecasted on NBC-TV.

In 2004, the movie ‘Mean Girls’ starring Lindsay Lohan was released.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1945 Adolf Hitler was a German politician and leader of the Nazi Party who rose to power in Germany in the 1930s and established dictatorship policies aimed at the extermination of Jews. 2 1970 Inger Stevens was a Swedish-American actress best remembered for movies such as ‘A Guide for the Married Man and ‘Man on Fire'. 3 1974 Agnes Moorehead was an American actress known for her work in film, television, and theatre. She is best remembered for her role in the film ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’. 4 1989 Sergio Leone was an Italian film director, producer, and screenwriter best known for films such as ‘A Fistful of Dollars and ‘For a Few Dollars More 5 2020 Rishi Kapoor was an Indian actor and film producer known for his work in Hindi cinema. He made his debut as a child actor in the film 'Mera Naam Joker'.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1916 Claude Shannon was an American mathematician and electrical engineer who is widely regarded as the father of modern digital circuit design theory and the founder of information theory. 2 1982 Kirsten Dunst is an American actress who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. She is best known for her role as 'Mary Jane Watson' in the Spiderman trilogy. 3 1988 Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who has gained international recognition for her performances in films such as 'Una Rosa de Francia' and 'Mentiras y Gordas'. 4 1988 Rohit Sharma is an Indian cricketer who is widely regarded as one of the best opening batsmen in the world. He is the only cricketer who holds the world record for the highest individual score in ODIs. 5 1998 Olivia DeJonge is an Australian actress who is best known for her roles in the horror films 'The Visit' and 'Better Watch Out'.

