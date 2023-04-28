Today in History, 28 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 28 April: It’s Thursday today and we are one day close to the weekend. While you may be occupied with everyday activities that make your day productive we are here to update your knowledge about the importance of today. So without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when the Powers of the Dutch Inquisition were extended, slavery was abolished by French colonies and French troops were sent into Tunisia. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 357 AD, Emperor Constantius II visited Rome.

In 1202, King John of England was expelled from France by King Philip II.

In 1376, the English parliament demanded the supervision of royal spending.

In 1550, the Powers of the Dutch Inquisition were extended.

In 1635, Virginia Governor John Harvey was removed from office after being accused of disloyalty.

In 1788, Maryland became the 7th state to approve the US Constitution.

In 1829, the new press laws were accepted by the Dutch parliament.

In 1848, slavery was abolished by the French colonies.

In 1855, the first American veterinary college was incorporated in Boston.

In 1881, French troops were sent to Tunisia.

Sports Events Today

In 1930, the first night organized baseball game was played in Independence, Kansas.

In 1931, the program for women athletes was approved for the 1932 Olympics track & field.

In 1996, the Boston Celtics defeated the LA Lakers in the 20th NBA Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1996, Julie Christie and Lee Marvin won Oscars for "The Sound of Music" at the 38th Academy Awards.

In 1981, "We’re Fighting Back" premiered on CBS in the US.

In 2019, Avengers: Endgame became the first film to make more than 1 billion on its opening day.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1740 Bajirao I was the prime minister to the fourth Maratha Chhatrapati Shahu. He gained recognition for his military skills while he was just a teenager. 2 1903 Josiah Willard Gibbs was an American scientist whose notable contributions to mathematics, chemistry, and physics are remembered to date. 3 1919 Patricia Paz Maria Medina was a British actress best known for her roles in films such as Mr. Arkadin and Phantom of the Rue Morgue. 4 1999 Rory Calhoun was a famous American TV and film actor best remembered for his movies such as ‘Adventure Island’ and ‘Miraculous Journey’. 5 2021 Michael Collins was a NASA Astronaut who was among one of the three astronauts, who worked on the ‘Apollo 11’ mission.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1937 Saddam Hussein was an Iraqi politician who served as the fifth president of Iraq from 16th July 1979 to 9th April 2003. 2 1967 Kari Samantha Wuhrer is an American actress best known for her roles in movies such as ‘Fire with Fire’ and ‘The Adventures of Ford Fairlane’. 3 1974 Penelope Cruz is a Spanish actress and model best known for her performances in movies such as ‘Open Your Eyes’ and ‘The Girl of Your Dreams’. 4 1981 Jessica Alba is an American actress who rose to fame for her role in the TV series Dark Angel’. She decided to pursue her passion for acting when she was five years old. 5 1987 Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the leading actresses in Tamil and Telugu film industries best known for her movies like ‘Super Deluxe’, and ‘Oh! Baby’ and ‘Mahanti’.

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 28th April. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

Also Read: Today in History (26th April)

Today in History (27th April)