Today in History, 26 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 26 April: This month is coming to an end in four days. While the days seem to pass too quickly and we are trying our best to get through them, let’s start this day by knowing about the historical significance that it holds. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when Russia declared war on Turkey, the "Bombay Gazette" began publishing on silk, and the administration building of Ohio State University was seized by students. Skim through the below sections to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1514, Astronomer and Mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus made his first observation of Saturn.

In 1654, Jews were expelled from Brazil.

In 1755, the first Russian university opened in Moscow.

In 1828, Russia declared war on Turkey.

In 1841, "Bombay Gazette" began publishing on silk.

In 1926, a neutrality peace treaty was signed between Germany and Russia.

In 1933, Jewish students were banned from a school in Germany.

In 1966, Uzbekistan was hit by an earthquake of 7.5 magnitude.

In 1968, the administration building of Ohio State University was seized by students.

In 1973, the US performs a nuclear test at Nevada Test Site

Sports Events Today

In 1964, Boston Celtics defeated SF Warriors at the 18th NBA Championship.

In 1995, Baseball season began after a lengthy strike.

In 2017, Gift Ngoepe became the first African to play in Major League Baseball.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1965, the film ‘Seven Samurai’ starring Toshiro Mifune was released.

In 1992, the final episode of ‘Growing Pains’ was telecasted on ABC TV.

In 2010, "Iron Man 2" starring Robert Downey Jr. premiered in Los Angeles.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1989 Lucille Ball was an American actress and model best remembered for her iconic role in the TV sitcom ‘I Love Lucy’. 2 1991 Alfred Bertram Guthrie Jr. was an American novelist, historian, and screenwriter best known for his novels such as ‘The Big Sky’, ‘The Way West’ and ‘Arfive’. 3 2005 Maria Margarethe Anna Schell was an Austrian-Swiss actress who was one of the prominent faces of German cinema in the 1950s and 1960s. 4 2011 Phoebe Snow was an American singer-songwriter and guitarist best remembered for her hit songs such as San Francisco Bay Blues and Poetry Man. 5 2015 Jayne Meadows was an American TV, film, and theater actress best known for her roles in films such as ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Casino’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1564 William Shakespeare was an English poet, actor, and playwright who is considered one of the most influential figures of literature. 2 1958 Giancarlo Giuseppe Alessandro Esposito is an American actor and filmmaker best known for his role in TV series such as ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’. 3 1970 Saranya Ponvannan is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. 4 1980 Channing Tatum is an actor and producer best known for his roles in the films such as ‘Magic Mike’, 'Step Up' and 'Jump Street'. 5 1996 Anya Taylor-Joy is an Argentine-British actress best known for her role in the horror film, ‘The Witch and other Netflix series like 'Peaky Blinders'.

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 26th April. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

